Vatican begins examination of bones found in cemetery in a bid to solve mysterious disappearance of girl

The Vatican is making yet another effort to solve the mystery of the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee after bones were found at a Vatican City cemetery last week.

Forensic experts on Saturday began analyzing two ossuaries found in the previous search prompted by the family of Emanuela Orlandi that received a tip that the remains of the disappeared girl could be buried in the tombs of two 19th-century German princesses.

The mystery took a twist after no remains of the princesses were found, while Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said investigators had located two ossuaries – small chambers where dead are buried – and sets of bones under a stone slab manhole covering inside the Teutonic college itself.

He added that the bones specifically were found in two holes carved out of a large stone that was covered by an old pavement stone a few yards behind the princesses’ tombs.

The Vatican promised to continue the investigation and said that any bones in the tombs might have been displaced during structural work carried out on both the college building and a cemetery near St. Peter’s Basilica in the 1800s and in more recent decades.

Gisotti told local Vatican media on Saturday that the two ossuaries are in “an area adjacent to the princesses' tombs” and that the works are carried out as “according to international protocols,” the BBC reported.

Orlandi vanished back in 1983 and her case has captivated Italy and raised a further cloud of mystery over already secretive Vatican.

She disappeared after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to attend a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of in the Vatican.

There haven’t been any significant developments in the case for years now. In 2012, Italian forensic police exhumed the body of a reputed mobster from the crypt of a Roman basilica in hopes of finding Orlandi’s remains as well – but the search turned up no link.