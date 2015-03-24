Expand / Collapse search
US, UN announce Israel, Hamas agree to 72-hour Gaza cease-fire

By | Associated Press

NEW DELHI – The United States and United Nations are announcing that Israel and Hamas have agreed to a humanitarian cease-fire to start Friday morning for 72 hours.

In a joint statement, the U.S. and U.N. said they had gotten assurances that all parties to the conflict had agreed to an unconditional cease-fire during which there would be negotiations on a more durable truce.

The statement was released in New Delhi, where Secretary of State John Kerry is now meeting with Indian officials.