UN report: At least 1,273 Iraqis killed in October violence, a slight increase over last month

The United Nations mission in Baghdad says at least 1,273 Iraqis were killed in violence in October, a slight increase compared to last month amid the ongoing assault by the extremist Islamic State group.

The U.N. report issued Saturday said violence killed 856 civilians and 417 members of Iraq's security forces. It said attacks wounded 2,010 Iraqis.

The worst-hit city was Baghdad, with 379 civilians killed.

The U.N. says the figures do not take into account causalities in Anbar province nor some other militant-held parts of Iraq.

The October count apparently did not include the victims of the recent mass killings conducted by Islamic State group militants in Anbar province against pro-government Sunni tribesmen.

The U.N. has said September's death toll was 1,119 Iraqis killed.