UN expert urges Ivory Coast to release report on post-election violence

A senior United Nations human rights envoy calls on Ivory Coast to release the full version of a national probe into last year's post-election violence.

At least 3,000 people died when violence erupted after former President Laurent Gbagbo refused to concede defeat in the November 2010 presidential runoff vote to now President Alassane Ouattara.

Despite evidence that both sides committed grave crimes during the six-month conflict, only Gbagbo's supporters have been charged and detained, sparking allegations of victor's justice.

A summary report confirming that pro-Ouattara fighters also committed crimes was made public in August, but Diene said Thursday that was insufficient.

He also criticized the delay in bringing cases against Gbagbo's supporters to trial, saying the length of time some had spent in detention was "not normal."