PICTURES: Ukrainian airliner crashes in Iran, killing all aboard
Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene of the crash of a Ukraine-bound plane in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Wednesday, The jet carrying 176 people crashed on shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all on board. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of a Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran, Iran.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
No Americans were reportedly among the 176 passengers and crew, all of whom died.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
The plane crashed just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris .(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
A forensic investigator works at the scene as bodies of the victims are collected, in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran.
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim.
Bodies of the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash are collected by a rescue team at the scene.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Rescue workers search the area where the plane went down, hours after Tehran launched missiles at Iraqi bases housing US military personnel.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Among the victims were 82 from Iran, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, three Germans and three Britons, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said. Most passengers were in transit, the airline said.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Debris littered the field near Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Ukraine's embassy in Iran said the cause of the crash had not been disclosed and any previous comments were not official. An embassy official said Iranian authorities had asked it to rescind an earlier statement from Iran based on preliminary information that had blamed the accident on engine failure.(AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
A relative of a flight attendant on the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, reacts at Borispil international airport outside Kiev. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
A man at Borispil international airport outside Kiev takes a photo of the arrivals board with the cancelled flight from Tehran after the Ukrainian 737-800 plane crashed on the outskirts of Tehran.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
