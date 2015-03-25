Ugandan police end occupation of newspaper they seized over a general's controversial letter

Ugandan police have ended their occupation of a newspaper after 10 days during which they looked for evidence against an army general accused of publicly discussing politics.

The Daily Monitor reported on its website Thursday that some staff accessed its premises. Hillary Onek, Uganda's interior minister, told reporters that the newspaper was allowed to operate again after its managers agreed not to publish stories that could spark insecurity or hatred.

He said national security is a "no-go area" for reporters.

The daily newspaper faced pressure to reveal how it obtained a letter in which Gen. David Sejusa urged the internal security service to investigate reports that officials opposed to the political rise of the president's son risk assassination. Sejusa is in London and faces arrest upon his return to Uganda.