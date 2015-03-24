Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 8, 2015

Ugandan nanny convicted for assaulting child, faces up to 5 years in jail

By | Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda – A Ugandan nanny has been convicted of assaulting her employer's child and faces up to five years in jail.

The nanny, 22-year-old Jolly Tumuhiirwe, pleaded guilty Friday to assault after prosecutors decided she had been erroneously charged with torture earlier this week.

Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi, a lawyer for Tumuhiirwe, said she will be sentenced on Monday and faces up to five years in jail.

The case against the nanny has received widespread attention in Uganda because of video footage that shows Tumuhiirwe beating, kicking and stomping on a toddler after the child vomits food she has been forced to eat.

In court, Tumuhiirwe apologized for her actions and alleged that she had been a victim of violence orchestrated by the child's mother.