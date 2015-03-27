U.K. Probation Officers Warn Over Terrorist Releases

British probation officers say authorities may struggle to cope as up to 70 convicted terrorists are released from jail over the next 12 months.

The National Association of Probation Officers said Thursday that many of the high-risk convicts will require intensive supervision, putting huge pressure on resources.

Among those scheduled for release are Saajid Badat, a 32-year-old jailed in 2005 for his role in a 2001 plot to down an American Airlines flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden inside shoes, and Moinul Abdein, convicted in 2002 of Britain's first al-Qaida inspired bomb plot.

Jonathan Evans, head of domestic spy agency MI5, warned last year that some of those due for release in the coming months are "likely to return to their terrorist activities."