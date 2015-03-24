Tropical Storm Fay to bring heavy rains across Bermuda

Bermuda is bracing for heavy rains and winds as Tropical Storm Fay approaches the British island territory.

Fay was located about 305 miles (490 kilometers) south of Bermuda Saturday and was moving north at 16 mph (26 kph). The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

Fay is expected to pass just southeast and east of Bermuda early Sunday morning, dumping up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain in some areas. Bermuda's government weather service is warning of hazardous surf through Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said no change in strength is expected in the next 24 to 36 hours. Forecasters said a cold front is expected to absorb Fay on Monday.