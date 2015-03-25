Toronto stops subways as storm knocks out power to about 35,000

The subways in Canada's largest city are at a standstill after a severe thunderstorm knocked out power to several areas of Toronto.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for much of the area Monday evening. It says the storms will pass through areas that have already received heavy amounts of rain.

Flooding is reported on roads and highways across the city.

Toronto Hydro says about 35,000 customers in the city are without power.

The Toronto Transit Commission stopped all subways due to signal and power issues.