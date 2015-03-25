Today's top images - 06/22/2013
Compelling images from around the world on Saturday
Secret tankRebels inspect a T-72 tank parked in a secret location in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.AFP
Tango with meColombian tango dancers Valentina Valencia and Cristian Montoya perform during the Third World Tango Championships in Medellin, Antioquia department, Colombia.AFP
TrainingBrazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar stretches for the ball during a training session at the Roberto Santos stadium in Salvador, northeastern Brazil.AFP
Hands on footKenyan Wildlife Service officers load a sedated male elephant onto a container on the edge of the Ol Pejeta conservancy in central Kenya.AFP
Maznan fashionA model presents creations by Mazlianul Maznan at the Islamic Fashion Festival during Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2013 in Kuala Lumpur.AFP
Fiery diveA South Korean soldier jumps through a flaming ring as others perform martial arts during a ceremony for a re-enactment of the battle of Chuncheon at the beginning of the 1950-53 Korean War, to mark its 63th anniversary in Chuncheon, South Korea.AFP
Moscow muralAn artist paints a building in downtown Moscow.AFP
Smashed in RioDamage caused during a protest overnight in downtown Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.AFP
Shower timeElephant "Angele" (top) and her four-month old baby Asha get a shower from their keepers in their enclosure of the Zoo and Botanic Garden in Budapest.AFP
Walking to schoolVenezuelan child Leobardo Medina, 8, goes to school in Caracas.AFP
Tropical nightThousands of people march in the center of Recife, state of Pernambuco, Brazil.AFP
FumigatingA worker fumigates against the dengue fever mosquito at the John Kennedy neighborhood in Tegucigalpa.AFP
