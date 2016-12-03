Thousands turn out to honor slain New Mexico police officer
Thousands gathered to pay their respects to Hatch police Officer Jose Chavez, who authorities say was shot and killed by an Ohio fugitive in southern New Mexico.
FILE - This Oct. 31, 2013, file photo released by Dona Ana County Sheriff shows officer Jose Chavez at his graduation ceremony from our Law Enforcement Academy in Las Cruces, N.M. Hatch Police Officer Chavez, 33, was gunned down during a traffic stop Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. Thousands are expected Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, to gather to pay their respects to Chavez, a Hatch police officer who authorities say was shot and killed by an Ohio fugitive during a traffic stop in southern New Mexico.
Albuquerque firefighters salute as law enforcement officers escort the body of a New Mexico police officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop as the procession leaves Albuquerque, N.M., Monday, Aug. 15, 2016. Firefighters and police officers were preparing for a cross-state procession in which fellow law enforcement officers were to escort the body of Jose Chavez, 33, who was shot and killed last week during a traffic stop in the small New Mexico village of Hatch.
Don Underwood, 60, of Albuquerque, N.M., posts a sign over Interstate 25 in support of Jose Chavez in Albuquerque, Monday, Aug. 15, 2016. Firefighters and police officers were preparing for a cross-state procession in which fellow law enforcement officers were to escort the body of Chavez, 33, who was shot and killed last week during a traffic stop in the small New Mexico village of Hatch.
Pallbearers carry the flag-draped casket of Hatch Police Officer Jose Chavez at the Pan American Center for a public funeral in Las Cruces, N.M., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. Chavez, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop, was remembered Sunday as a man who worked tirelessly to get a job in law enforcement, ultimately winning over the small village he was charged with protecting.
Relatives of Hatch Police Officer Jose Chavez enter the Pan American Center for a public funeral for him in Las Cruces, N.M., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. Chavez, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop, was remembered Sunday as a man who worked tirelessly to get a job in law enforcement, ultimately winning over the small village he was charged with protecting.
Gov. Susana Martinez presents a New Mexico Flag to the family of Hatch Police Officer Jose Chavez at his funeral at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces, N.M., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. Chavez, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop, was remembered Sunday as a man who worked tirelessly to get a job in law enforcement, ultimately winning over the small village he was charged with protecting.
