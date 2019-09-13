The week in pictures, Sept. 6 - Sept. 13
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
A B-2 Stealth Bomber lands at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, England, Sept. 11, 2019.SWNS/Steve King
A U.S. flag hanging from a steel girder, damaged in the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, blows in the breeze at a memorial in Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 11, 2019.AP Photo/J. David Ake
The moon rises through the annual Tribute in Light illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Sept. 11, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
The sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, Sept. 8, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
Synopsis Reckley holds up the dress her niece wore as a flower girl at her wedding, as she goes through valuables in the rubble of her home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Rocky Creek East End, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, Sept. 8, 2019.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
Police and fire personnel look on as workers remove a single-engine plane after it crashed into the terminal building shortly after takeoff at the Ak-Chin Regional Airport in Maricopa, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2019.AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin
People are shown on Jekyll Island's Driftwood Beach as the Golden Ray cargo ship is capsized in the background, off the Georgia coast, Sept. 8, 2019.AP Photo/Terry Dickson
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates pose before the start at the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas, Sept. 12, 2019.REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A girl rides on a merry go round at an autumn fair in Rosiorii de Vede, Romania, Sept. 7, 2019.AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru
The Frecce Tricolori Italian Air Force aerobatic team performs during the Airpower 19 airplane show in Zeltweg, Styria, Austria, Sept. 6, 2019.AP Photo/Ronald Zak
Commuters make their way along an expressway during rush hour in Beijing, Sept. 6, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks sports a lipstick kiss on his cheek, planted by a member of the singing group Victory Belles, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, Sept. 12, 2019.AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
The Marc Jacobs collection is modeled during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 11, 2019.AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
A man rides his fly board at the Garda lake in Brenzone, northern Italy, Sept. 7, 2019.AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, kisses the championship trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's singles final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, Sept. 7, 2019.AP Photo/Charles Krupa
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, lays on the court after defeating Daniil Medvedev to win the men's singles final at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York, Sept. 8, 2019.AP Photo/Sarah Stier
A boy waves to passing motorists to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks from an overpass on Interstate 35 in Melvern, Kansas, Sept. 11, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
