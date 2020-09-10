The week in pictures, Sept. 5-Sept. 11
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, California, Sept. 9, 2020. AP Photo/Noah Berger
Members of the "Mara 18" and "MS-13" gangs are seen in custody at a maximum-security prison in Izalco, Sonsonate, El Salvador, Sept. 5, 2020. YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images
People enjoy the Ipanema beach amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 6, 2020. AP Photo/Bruna Prado
A nun waits for Pope Francis' weekly general audience in the San Damaso courtyard at the Vatican, Sept. 9, 2020. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
The moon rises between the beams of the Tribute in Light as it is tested over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Sept. 4, 2020. Gary Hershorn/FOX News
Fireworks explode over the Cathedral of Russian Armed Forces during the Spasskaya Tower military music festival in Kubinka, Russia, Sept. 6, 2020. AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Sept. 8, 2020. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
One of three African lion cubs born to its mom Bahati at the Dallas Zoo on Aug. 17 plays behind the scenes at the zoo, in Dallas, Sept 8, 2020. Dallas Zoo
A few hours old, a sky butterfly lands on a woman wearing a face mask at the Alaris Butterfly Park in Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany, Sept. 8, 2020. Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa via AP
Smoke from California wildfires obscures the sky over Oracle Park as the Seattle Mariners take batting practice before their baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2020. AP Photo/Tony Avelar
Jockey John Velazquez riding Authentic crosses the finish line to win the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Kentucky, Sept. 5, 2020. AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Before being disqualified, Novak Djokovic of Serbia tends to a line judge, Laura Clark, whom he hit with a ball during his fourth-round match at the 2020 US Open tennis championships in New York City, Sept 6, 2020. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, wears a protective mask featuring the name "George Floyd," while arriving on the court to face Shelby Rogers, of the United States, during the quarterfinal round of the US Open tennis championships, in New York City, Sept. 8, 2020. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Sept. 5, 2020. AP Photo/Noah Berger
Demonstrators clash with police during protests sparked by the death of a man after he was detained by police in Bogota, Colombia, Sept. 9, 2020. AP Photo/Ivan Valencia
An Indian girl cries as a medical worker collects her swab sample for a COVID-19 test at a rural health center in Bagli, India, Sept. 7, 2020. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Karen Speros waits for a movie to start at a Regal movie theater in Irvine, California, Sept. 8, 2020. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen at 11 a.m. amid a smoky, orange hue caused by the area's ongoing wildfires in San Francisco, Sept. 9, 2020. Frederic Larson via AP
