The week in pictures, Sept. 29 - Oct. 5

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

    First lady Melania Trump walks with singing children as she visits the Nest Orphanage in Limuru, Kenya, Oct. 5, 2018.
    AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
    Lightning bolts strikes One World Trade Center during an electrical storm over New York City, Oct. 2, 2018. 
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the San Francisco Bay, Oct. 4, 2018.
    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    A Russian Soyuz MS-08 space capsule lands south-east of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Oct. 4, 2018. 
    Maxim Shipenkov/via AP
    A man takes a photo of a car lifted into the air following a massive earthquake and tsunami at Talise beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 1, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana
    Pro independence demonstrators throw paint at Catalan police officers during clashes in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 29, 2018.
    AP Photo/Daniel Cole
    First lady Melania Trump feeds a baby elephant milk from a bottle, at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust elephant orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya, Oct. 5, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Ben Curtis
    A migrant who was part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, Oct. 2, 2018. 
    REUTERS/Juan Medina
    A man looks at a mosque that is isolated by water after its bridge was broken due to the massive earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia  Oct. 5, 2018.
    AP Photo/Aaron Favila
    Models wear creations for Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 ready-to-wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Oct. 2, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Christophe Ena
    Gollito Estredo competes in the freestyle competition of Windsurf World Cup at Westerland, Germany, Oct. 2, 2018. 
    Frank Molter/dpa via AP
    A crocodile is trapped inside a rubber tire along a river's edge after a massive earthquake and tsunami that hit Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Oct. 4, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Aaron Favila
    People walk along the main hall of the NATO headquarters during the second day of a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at a gathering of NATO defence ministers in Brussels, Oct. 4, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Francisco Seco
    Kansas City Chiefs Chris Conley stiff arms Denver Broncos Chris Harris during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver, Oct. 1, 2018.
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski
    Team Europe's Ian Poulter celebrates with Tommy Fleetwood after winning the Ryder Cup at the Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France, Sept. 30, 2018.
    REUTERS/Paul Childs
    People form a human chain around the shuttered site of a country music festival where a gunman opened fire on the first anniversary of the mass shooting, in Las Vegas, Oct. 1, 2018.
    AP Photo/John Locher
