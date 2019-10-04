The week in pictures, Sept. 28 - Oct. 4
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/01_RTX74Z0P.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Aurora Borealis is seen in the sky in Ivalo, Finland Sept. 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alexander KuznetsovREUTERS/Alexander Kuznetsovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/01_RTX74Z0P.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/02_AP19274129144330.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Army vehicles roll down the street during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Oct. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Ng Han Guanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/02_AP19274129144330.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/03_sa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, of Jamaica, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 100-meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 29, 2019.AP Photo/Petr David Josekhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/03_sa.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/04_AP19275845898078.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An escaped Angus breeding bull crosses North Warwick Avenue near Coppin State University after being shot with several tranquilizer darts, in Baltimore, Oct. 2, 2019.Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/04_AP19275845898078.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/05_AP19275021894165.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fans of Argentina's River Plate light flares prior to a semifinal first leg Copa Libertadores soccer match against Argentina's Boca Juniors in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/05_AP19275021894165.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/06_AP19274284910485.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pro-independence demonstrators, some of them holding flares, march as they take part in a demonstration in Girona, Spain, Oct. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/06_AP19274284910485.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/07_AP1927659903393.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Anti-government protesters set fires and close a street during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 3, 2019.AP Photo/Hadi Mizbanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/07_AP1927659903393.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/08_AP19275529609993.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters throw petrol bombs outside the Tsuen Wan police station in Hong Kong, Oct. 2, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Thianhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/08_AP19275529609993.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/09_AP19275324751030.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A fisherman waits as waves crash against the sea wall at Seaham in Durham, England, Oct. 2, 2019.Owen Humphreys/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/09_AP19275324751030.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/10_AP19274790156472.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fish farm workers drag a fishing net at a drained pond near the village of Berezhok, Belarus, Oct. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Sergei Gritshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/10_AP19274790156472.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/11_AP19276003601516.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Red Arrows, the British Royal Air Force aerobatic team, fly in formation over the historic Queen Mary ocean liner in Long Beach, California, Oct. 2, 2019.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/11_AP19276003601516.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/12_AP19273705480392.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Competitors in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase final run through a water jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 30, 2019.AP Photo/Hassan Ammarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/12_AP19273705480392.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/13_AP19274277583049.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of China's People's Liberation Army Rocket Force march in formation during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing, Oct. 1, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/13_AP19274277583049.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/14_AP19275806080697.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Botham Jean's younger brother, Brandt Jean, hugs convicted murderer and former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger after delivering a statement to her after she was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Dallas, Oct. 2, 2019.Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/14_AP19275806080697.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/15_AP19273335786601.jpg?ve=1&tl=1French President Emmanuel Macron pays his respect to former French President Jacques Chirac at Invalides monument in Paris, Sept. 30, 2019.AP Photo/Thibault Camushttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/15_AP19273335786601.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/16_AP19276431497217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Capitol in Washington is seen at dawn, Oct. 3, 2019.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhitehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/16_AP19276431497217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
