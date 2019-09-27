The week in pictures, Sept. 21 - Sept. 27
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/01_AP19267494839387.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises behind the Empire State Building as a cruise ship returns to port before sunrise in New York City, Sept. 27, 2019FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/01_AP19267494839387.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/01_AP19267494839388.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Participants walk maintaining a human tower or "Castellers" during the Saint Merce celebrations in San Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 24, 2019.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/01_AP19267494839388.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/02_AP19266267735130.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man with an umbrella rides his bike in front of the Old Opera House in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 23, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/02_AP19266267735130.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/03_AP19264447972625.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A photographer lines up her shot at the National Mall reflecting pool as the sun begins to rise behind the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, Sept. 21, 2019.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/03_AP19264447972625.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/04_IMG_20190922_063822_369.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks in front of the skyline of midtown Manhattan as the sun rises in New York City, Sept. 22, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/04_IMG_20190922_063822_369.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/05_AP19267518247303.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People are silhouetted with umbrellas in the rain backdropped by the Houses of Parliament in London, Sept. 24, 2019.AP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/05_AP19267518247303.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/06_AP19268359157754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Soldiers practice marching ahead of the military parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Beijing, Sept. 25, 2019.Naohiko Hatta/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/06_AP19268359157754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/07_AP19268681405528.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Soyuz-FG rocket booster with Soyuz MS-15 space ship carrying a new crew to the International Space Station blasts off at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Sept. 25, 2019.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/07_AP19268681405528.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/08_AP19268547269470.jpg?ve=1&tl=1NASA astronaut Christina Koch shows the launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket, as seen from the International Space Station on Sept. 25, 2019.Christina Koch/NASA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/08_AP19268547269470.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/09_AP19265174526133.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Chinese military planes fly in formation over a trail of colored smoke in Beijing, Sept. 22, 2019.AP Photo/Andy Wonghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/09_AP19265174526133.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/10_AP19267582383475.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump arrives to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Sept. 24, 2019.AP Photo/Mary Altafferhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/10_AP19267582383475.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/11_AP19267784442722.jpg?ve=1&tl=1House Speaker Nancy Pelosi steps away from a podium after reading a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 24, 2019.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/11_AP19267784442722.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/12_AP19263703602801.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actress Jennifer Lopez wears a creation as part of the Versace Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Milan, Italy, Sept. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/12_AP19263703602801.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/13_AP19268358965662.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Model Bella Hadid wears a creation as part of the Mugler Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris, Sept. 25, 2019.AP Photo/Francois Morihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/13_AP19268358965662.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/14_AP19268367343641.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their son Archie as they meet Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah in Cape Town, South Africa, Sept. 25, 2019.Henk Kruger/African News Agency via AP, Poolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/14_AP19268367343641.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/15_AP19268330487373.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of the South Korean Taekwondo demonstration team perform during a visit by Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2019.AP Photo/Ahn Young-joonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/15_AP19268330487373.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
