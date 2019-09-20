The week in pictures, Sept. 14 - Sept. 20
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/0001_aaRTX73MI0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument are seen at sunrise on the National Mall before the iconic landmark is set to reopen to visitors after more than three years of construction and repairs in Washington, Sept. 19, 2019.REUTERS/Al Dragohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/0001_aaRTX73MI0.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/001_AP19262270286803.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cars drive on a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 19, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/001_AP19262270286803.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/02_AP19260532322201.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A kayaker paddles through the morning mist on Pigeon Lake in central Ontario, Sept. 17, 2019.Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/02_AP19260532322201.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/03_AP19260746389472.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An owl stands in a field after a fire in a savanna in the neighborhood of Jardim Mangueiral, 20 km. from Brasilia, Brazil, Sept. 17, 2019.AP Photo/Eraldo Pereshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/03_AP19260746389472.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/04_AP19262323990471.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman looks at Chiharu Shiota's art installation titled "Uncertain Journey" at the Mori Art Museum, in Tokyo, Sept. 19, 2019.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/04_AP19262323990471.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/05_AP19257116469449.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Four sunflowers stand above the rest of a field at Grinter Farms in Lawrence, Kansas, Sept. 13, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/05_AP19257116469449.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/06_AP19259232524046.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Revelers celebrate as fireworks explode over the Metropolitan Cathedral to kick off Independence Day celebrations in Mexico City, Sept. 15, 2019.AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwellhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/06_AP19259232524046.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/07_IMG_20190917_193133_013.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lower Manhattan is lit in gold as the sun sets in New York City, Sept 18, 2019.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/07_IMG_20190917_193133_013.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/08_AP19259759741746.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A model wears a creation by Julien Macdonald at the Spring/Summer 2020 fashion week runway show in London, Sept. 16, 2019.Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/08_AP19259759741746.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/09_AP19261862055494.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People enter and exit the Alien Research Center as preparations continue for "Storm Area 51" in Hiko, Nevada, Sept. 18, 2019.AP Photo/John Locherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/09_AP19261862055494.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/10_AP19261560665224.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Remains of what was described as a misfired cruise missile used in an attack that targeted the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry is displayed during a press conference by Saudi military in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2019.AP Photo/Amr Nabilhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/10_AP19261560665224.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/11_AP19261808403635.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cars drive through floodwaters from tropical storm Imelda in Sargent, Texas, Sept. 18, 2019.Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/11_AP19261808403635.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/12_AP19262030188046.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a statement on his campaign plane in regards to a photo coming to light of himself from 2001, wearing "brownface," in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sept. 18, 2019.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/12_AP19262030188046.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/13_AP19257643237584.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Arkansas State cornerback Jerry Jacobs breaks up a pass intended for Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Athens, Georgia, Sept. 14, 2019.AP Photo/John Bazemorehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/13_AP19257643237584.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/14_AP19260600621264.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa plays against China's Chen Meng during their women's team table tennis final match at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 17, 2019.AP Photo/Kalandrahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/09/918/516/14_AP19260600621264.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
