The week in pictures, Oct. 27-Nov.2

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

    A man walks through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland, Oct. 31, 2018. 
    REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
    The India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, Oct. 29, 2018. 
    REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    An Indian woman colors earthen lamps ahead of the Diwali festival in Jammu, Oct. 30, 2018.
    AP Photo/Channi Anand
    A Nepalese farmer harvests paddy in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 30, 2018.
    AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha
    Riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah, Oct. 27, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
    The Jefferson Memorial is seen at dawn in Washington, Oct. 29, 2018.
    AP Photo/J. David Ake
    The sun sets on the skyline of lower Manhattan on a cloudy day in New York City, Oct. 28, 2018.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex performs a hongi as she attends a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, Oct. 28, 2018.
    Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
    Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro celebrate in front of his residence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 28, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Leo Correa
    An attendee of a Halloween event wears face paint at the White House as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to children during a trick-or-treat event in Washington, Oct. 28, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
    Children in costume gather for the start of a parade marking Day of the Dead in Juchitan, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2018.
    AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
    The Boston Red Sox celebrate winning baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 2018.
    AP Photo/David J. Phillip
    As rainstorms and strong winds batter Italy, tourists cross a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Nov. 1, 2018.
    AP Photo/Luca Bruno
    First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Trump and Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, puts down a white flower at a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Oct. 30, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
    The sun sets on the Statue of Liberty on the 132nd anniversary of its dedication in New York City, Oct. 28, 2018.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    Clarita the Bengal tiger plays with one of her three cubs at the Huachipa Zoo in Lima, Peru, Oct. 30, 2018.
    AP Photo/Martin Mejia
    World champion Simone Biles of the United States waits for the medal ceremony after the women's team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 30, 2018.
    AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda
    A man walks by an oak tree displaying fall colors on the grounds of the National World War I Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 29, 2018.
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
