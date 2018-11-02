The week in pictures, Oct. 27-Nov.2
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_RTX6HDXT.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks through a park during cold fog at night in Athboy, Ireland, Oct. 31, 2018.REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoynehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_RTX6HDXT.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_RTX6H1PI.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The India Gate shrouded in smog in New Delhi, India, Oct. 29, 2018.REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_RTX6H1PI.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_AP18303321273692.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An Indian woman colors earthen lamps ahead of the Diwali festival in Jammu, Oct. 30, 2018.AP Photo/Channi Anandhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_AP18303321273692.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_AP18303440894685.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Nepalese farmer harvests paddy in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 30, 2018.AP Photo/Niranjan Shresthahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_AP18303440894685.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18300830741726.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Riders on horseback herd bison during an annual roundup, on Antelope Island, Utah, Oct. 27, 2018.AP Photo/Rick Bowmerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18300830741726.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18302439086797.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Jefferson Memorial is seen at dawn in Washington, Oct. 29, 2018.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18302439086797.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_IMG_20181028_214712_473.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets on the skyline of lower Manhattan on a cloudy day in New York City, Oct. 28, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_IMG_20181028_214712_473.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_GettyImages-1054546874.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Meghan, Duchess of Sussex performs a hongi as she attends a traditional welcome ceremony on the lawns of Government House in Wellington, New Zealand, Oct. 28, 2018.Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImagehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_GettyImages-1054546874.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_AP18301817109365.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro celebrate in front of his residence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 28, 2018.AP Photo/Leo Correahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_AP18301817109365.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18302037395481.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An attendee of a Halloween event wears face paint at the White House as President Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to children during a trick-or-treat event in Washington, Oct. 28, 2018.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18302037395481.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18305080314053.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Children in costume gather for the start of a parade marking Day of the Dead in Juchitan, Mexico, Oct. 31, 2018.AP Photo/Rodrigo Abdhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18305080314053.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_AP18302152263751.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Boston Red Sox celebrate winning baseball's World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 2018.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_AP18302152263751.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_AP18305574315020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1As rainstorms and strong winds batter Italy, tourists cross a flooded St. Mark's Square in Venice, Nov. 1, 2018.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_AP18305574315020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_AP18303783206951.jpg?ve=1&tl=1First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by President Trump and Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, puts down a white flower at a memorial for those killed at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Oct. 30, 2018.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_AP18303783206951.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_IMG_0532_sunset07_10282018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets on the Statue of Liberty on the 132nd anniversary of its dedication in New York City, Oct. 28, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_IMG_0532_sunset07_10282018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/16_AP18303698767574.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Clarita the Bengal tiger plays with one of her three cubs at the Huachipa Zoo in Lima, Peru, Oct. 30, 2018.AP Photo/Martin Mejiahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/16_AP18303698767574.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/17_AP18303575236322.jpg?ve=1&tl=1World champion Simone Biles of the United States waits for the medal ceremony after the women's team final at the Gymnastics World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Oct. 30, 2018.AP Photo/Vadim Ghirdahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/17_AP18303575236322.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/18_AP18303033319866.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks by an oak tree displaying fall colors on the grounds of the National World War I Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 29, 2018.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/18_AP18303033319866.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
