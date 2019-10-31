The week in pictures, Oct. 26 - Nov. 1
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
A firefighter passes a burning home as the Hillside fire burns in San Bernardino, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019.AP Photo/Noah Berger
This image released by the Department of Defense taken from a remotely piloted aircraft shows the compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as it is destroyed in Syria, Oct. 26, 2019.Department of Defense via AP
People look at the destroyed compound of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Oct. 27, 2019.AP Photo/Ghaith Alsayed
A police water cannon sprays anti-government demonstrators in Valparaiso, Chile, Oct. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Matias Delacroix
Fire crews walk along a blackened ridge as they battle the Getty fire in Los Angeles, Oct. 28, 2019.AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Commuters walk through Grand Central Terminal as the sun rises through the east facade in New York City, Oct. 28.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
The church tower of Kronberg and Frankfurt's television tower rise through the fog as the sun rises over Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probst
A man looks at himself in a mirror, hidden between mannequins, as he purchases a cap at the clothing market in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 30, 2019.AP Photo/Sergei Grits
Riders herd bison during the annual roundup on Antelope Island in Utah. Oct. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Oct. 28, 2019.AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A firefighter stops to look at a wall of fire while battling a grass fire in Knightsen, California, Oct. 27, 2019.Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group/San Jose Mercury News via AP
Washington Nationals' celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros to win the World Series in Houston, Oct. 30, 2019.AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers fights with Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter of their NBA game in Philadelphia, Oct. 30, 2019.Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
A passenger airliner flies past the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in Shenzhen, China, Oct. 31, 2019.AP Photo/Andy Wong
A crescent moon rises in the pre-dawn sky over the Empire State Building in New York City, October 26, 2019.FOX News/Gary Herhsorn
A woman dressed as Catrinas poses for a photo as she joins a parade on Mexico City's iconic Reforma Avenue during celebrations for the Day of the Dead in Mexico City, Oct. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme
Anti-government protesters run amid the spray of a police water cannon during demonstrations against economic inequality in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 30, 2019.AP Photo/Esteban Felix
Pittsburgh police officers stand near a Port Authority bus that fell into a sinkhole in Pittsburgh, Oct. 28, 2019.Kristina Serafini/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP
