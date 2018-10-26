Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, Oct. 20-26

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

    A rainbow is seen over Fenway Park in Boston before Game 2 of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Oct. 24, 2018.
    AP Photo/David J. Phillip
    The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world's longest cross-sea project, which has a total length of 34 miles, is seen in Hong Kong, Oct. 21.
    AP Photo/Vincent Yu
    A woman walks on a swing bridge beyond Schlegeis reservoir on a sunny autumn day near the alpine village of Ginzling, Austria, Oct. 21, 2018. 
    REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
    A street artist performs during a warm and sunny autumn day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, Oct. 24, 2018. 
    REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
    Ballerinas perform during a promotional event at an observation floor of the Moscow International Business Center in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 25, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
    REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
    One day after the full Hunter's Moon, the moon rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Oct. 25, 2018.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    Cheerleaders line up before an NFL football game between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley stadium in London, Oct. 21, 2018.
    AP Photo/Matt Dunham
    A shepherd tries to guide a flock of sheep through central Madrid, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018.
    AP Photo/Paul White
    A woman dressed in a catrina costume attends the annual Catrinas Parade, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Oct. 21, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Christian Palma
    Trader Jonathan Mueller works in his booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 26, 2018.  
    AP Photo/Richard Drew
    Students from St. Andrews University indulge in a tradition of covering themselves with foam to honor the 'academic family' on the lower college lawn on in St Andrews, Scotland, Oct. 22, 2018. 
    Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
    Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki is upended by Houston Texans Kareem Jackson after a catch as free safety Tyrann Mathieu looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Oct. 25, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Michael Wyke
    A couple walks through a forest in front of the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 21, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Michael Probst
    An old castle is seen above colorful trees and a vineyard looking over the river Rhine near the village of Bacharach, Germany, Oct. 24, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Michael Probst
