The week in pictures, Oct. 20-26
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/01_AP18297770511622.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A rainbow is seen over Fenway Park in Boston before Game 2 of the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers Oct. 24, 2018.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/01_AP18297770511622.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/02_AP18295013294269.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world's longest cross-sea project, which has a total length of 34 miles, is seen in Hong Kong, Oct. 21.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/02_AP18295013294269.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/03_RTX6FX16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman walks on a swing bridge beyond Schlegeis reservoir on a sunny autumn day near the alpine village of Ginzling, Austria, Oct. 21, 2018.REUTERS/Lisi Niesnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/03_RTX6FX16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/04_RTX6GDB4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A street artist performs during a warm and sunny autumn day on the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France, Oct. 24, 2018.REUTERS/Eric Gaillardhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/04_RTX6GDB4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/05_RTX6GJV4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ballerinas perform during a promotional event at an observation floor of the Moscow International Business Center in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 25, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil ZhumatovREUTERS/Shamil Zhumatovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/05_RTX6GJV4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/06_IMG_0321_moon02_10252018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1One day after the full Hunter's Moon, the moon rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Oct. 25, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/06_IMG_0321_moon02_10252018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/07_AP18294566401416.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Cheerleaders line up before an NFL football game between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers at Wembley stadium in London, Oct. 21, 2018.AP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/07_AP18294566401416.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/08_AP18294400747763.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A shepherd tries to guide a flock of sheep through central Madrid, Spain, Oct. 21, 2018.AP Photo/Paul Whitehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/08_AP18294400747763.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/09_AP18294796591207.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman dressed in a catrina costume attends the annual Catrinas Parade, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City, Oct. 21, 2018.AP Photo/Christian Palmahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/09_AP18294796591207.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/10_AP18299530230915.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Trader Jonathan Mueller works in his booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Oct. 26, 2018.AP Photo/Richard Drewhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/10_AP18299530230915.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/11_GettyImages-1052738838.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Students from St. Andrews University indulge in a tradition of covering themselves with foam to honor the 'academic family' on the lower college lawn on in St Andrews, Scotland, Oct. 22, 2018.Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/11_GettyImages-1052738838.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/12_AP18299055991152.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki is upended by Houston Texans Kareem Jackson after a catch as free safety Tyrann Mathieu looks on during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Oct. 25, 2018.AP Photo/Michael Wykehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/12_AP18299055991152.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/13_AP18294622598904.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A couple walks through a forest in front of the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 21, 2018.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/13_AP18294622598904.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/14_AP18297625846355.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An old castle is seen above colorful trees and a vineyard looking over the river Rhine near the village of Bacharach, Germany, Oct. 24, 2018.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/14_AP18297625846355.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
