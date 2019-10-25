The week in pictures, Oct. 19 - Oct. 25
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/01_AP19295810448506.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A double rainbow appears in the sky over the White House, in Washington, Oct. 22, 2019.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/01_AP19295810448506.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/02_AP19293656209984.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Catalonian independence flag is waved as people hold up their phones with the flashlight switched on during a Catalan pro-independence protest in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Joan Mateuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/02_AP19293656209984.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/03_AP19297507495346.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Flames consume a home as the Kincade Fire tears through the Jimtown community of Sonoma County, California, Oct. 24, 2019.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/03_AP19297507495346.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/04_AP19293770238477.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two unstable cranes at the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel come crashing down after being detonated for implosion in New Orleans, Oct. 20, 2019.David Grunfeld/The Advocate via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/04_AP19293770238477.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/05_AP19295780334496.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Anti-government demonstrators brace themselves behind shields as they're sprayed with a police water cannon in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 22, 2019.AP Photo/Rodrigo Abdhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/05_AP19295780334496.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/06_AP19295837478547.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man attends a Catholic Mass after a march called by religious leaders to show solidarity with the plight of Haitians in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 22, 2019.AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwellhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/06_AP19295837478547.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/07_AP19297083208232.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police stand guard outside the top electoral court where protesters who are against the reelection of President Evo Morales wait for the final results of last weekend's presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 23, 2019.AP Photo/Juan Karitahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/07_AP19297083208232.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/08_AP19293506069482.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A shepherd walks his Rhoen sheep on a dirt road during the return of the cattle from the summer pastures in the Rhoen mountains near the Bavarian Frankish village Ginolfs, Germany, Oct. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Jens Meyerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/08_AP19293506069482.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/09_AP19297001315874.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gymnast Simone Biles does a flip before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals in Houston, Oct. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)AP Photo/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/09_AP19297001315874.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/10_AP19293691657188.jpg?ve=1&tl=1San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Mike Person walks the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Laurel, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/10_AP19293691657188.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/11_AP19296131060666.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton can't get a glove on an RBI-double by Houston Astros' George Springer during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, Oct. 22, 2019.AP Photo/Matt Slocumhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/11_AP19296131060666.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/12_AP19295196222419.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave after the Liberals won a minority government in Canada's general election in Montreal, Oct. 21, 2019.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/12_AP19295196222419.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/13_AP19296375382346.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prime Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' questions session, in parliament in London, Oct. 23, 2019.AP Photo/Frank Augsteinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/13_AP19296375382346.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/14_AP19297577682463.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A military honor guard moves the casket Rep. Elijah Cummings into Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019.Al Drago/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/14_AP19297577682463.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/15_20191025050821_IMG_1686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A crescent moon rises in the pre-dawn sky over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Oct. 25, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/15_20191025050821_IMG_1686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/16_AP19296527062491.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rep. Andy Biggs speaks at a news conference in front of House Republicans after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived for a closed-door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019.AP Photo/Patrick Semanskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/16_AP19296527062491.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 15