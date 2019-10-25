Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

The week in pictures, Oct. 19 - Oct. 25

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/01_AP19295810448506.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A double rainbow appears in the sky over the White House, in Washington, Oct. 22, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/02_AP19293656209984.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A Catalonian independence flag is waved as people hold up their phones with the flashlight switched on during a Catalan pro-independence protest in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 20, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Joan Mateu
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/03_AP19297507495346.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Flames consume a home as the Kincade Fire tears through the Jimtown community of Sonoma County, California, Oct. 24, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Noah Berger
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/04_AP19293770238477.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Two unstable cranes at the collapsed Hard Rock Hotel come crashing down after being detonated for implosion in New Orleans, Oct. 20, 2019.
    David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/05_AP19295780334496.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Anti-government demonstrators brace themselves behind shields as they're sprayed with a police water cannon in Santiago, Chile, Oct. 22, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/06_AP19295837478547.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A man attends a Catholic Mass after a march called by religious leaders to show solidarity with the plight of Haitians in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Oct. 22, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/07_AP19297083208232.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Police stand guard outside the top electoral court where protesters who are against the reelection of President Evo Morales wait for the final results of last weekend's presidential election in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 23, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Juan Karita
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/08_AP19293506069482.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A shepherd walks his Rhoen sheep on a dirt road during the return of the cattle from the summer pastures in the Rhoen mountains near the Bavarian Frankish village Ginolfs, Germany, Oct. 20, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Jens Meyer
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/09_AP19297001315874.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Gymnast Simone Biles does a flip before throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals in Houston, Oct. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    AP Photo/Eric Gay
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/10_AP19293691657188.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Mike Person walks the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Laurel, Maryland, Oct. 20, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/11_AP19296131060666.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton can't get a glove on an RBI-double by Houston Astros' George Springer during the eighth inning of Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, Oct. 22, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/12_AP19295196222419.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau wave after the Liberals won a minority government in Canada's general election in Montreal, Oct. 21, 2019.
    Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/13_AP19296375382346.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Britain's Prime Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' questions session, in parliament in London, Oct. 23, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Frank Augstein
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/14_AP19297577682463.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A military honor guard moves the casket Rep. Elijah Cummings into Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019. 
    Al Drago/Pool via AP
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/15_20191025050821_IMG_1686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    A crescent moon rises in the pre-dawn sky over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Oct. 25, 2019.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/10/918/516/16_AP19296527062491.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    Rep. Andy Biggs speaks at a news conference in front of House Republicans after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived for a closed-door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in Washington, Oct. 23, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Image 1 of 15

Recommended