The week in pictures, Oct. 13-19
Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/01_IMG_20181017_214533_686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A flock of seagulls flies over Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center at sunset in New York City, Oct. 17, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/01_IMG_20181017_214533_686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/02_AP18289510467675.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A group of children watches a polar bear at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Oct. 16, 2018.AP Photo/Martin Meissnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/02_AP18289510467675.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/03_AP18287463882039.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sailboats take part in the 50th edition of the traditional "Barcelona" regatta in the Gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy, Oct. 14, 2018.AP Photo/Paolo Giovanninihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/03_AP18287463882039.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/04_AP18286665190561.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Competitors wait for the start of the swimming race at the Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Oct. 13, 2018.AP Photo/Marco Garciahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/04_AP18286665190561.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/05_AP18290172219314.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A depiction of a cannabis bud drops from the ceiling at a countdown party marking the first day of the legalization of cannabis across Canada in Toronto, Oct. 17, 2018.Chris Young/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/05_AP18290172219314.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/06_AP18291660171595.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People collect pumpkins in a field on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2018.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/06_AP18291660171595.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/07_AP18292021610884.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with a local surfing community group, known as OneWave, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 19, 2018.Dominic Lipinski/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/07_AP18292021610884.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/08_AP18292028224592.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump arrives as the sun sets to speak at a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar, in Missoula, Montana, Oct. 18, 2018.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/08_AP18292028224592.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/09_AP18290235881075.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado celebrates after scoring on a Cody Bellinger walk-off hit during the 13th inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Los Angeles, Oct. 16, 2018.AP Photo/Matt Slocumhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/09_AP18290235881075.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/10_AP18289083985427.jpg?ve=1&tl=1China's Yingsha Sun watches the ball during the Table Tennis International Team Event Gold Medal match against Japan at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 15, 2018.Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/10_AP18289083985427.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/11_AP18289519726002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People gather around a train that derailed near Sidi Bouknadel, Morocco, Oct. 16, 2018.AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounharhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/11_AP18289519726002.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/12_GettyImages-1052290194.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks through a beachfront neighborhood that was decimated by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida, Oct. 16, 2018.Scott Olson/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/12_GettyImages-1052290194.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/13_AP18289731551202.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Llano River flows between the washed out Ranch Road 2900 bridge in Kingsland, Texas, Oct. 16, 2018.Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/13_AP18289731551202.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/14_RTX6FFIR.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pope Francis talks with nuns after the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, Oct. 17, 2018.REUTERS/Tony Gentilehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/14_RTX6FFIR.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/15_AP18292226674299.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince Harry, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Invictus Games representatives climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Oct. 19, 2018.AP Photo/Steve Christohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/15_AP18292226674299.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/16_AP18289465935313.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Chelsea Pensioner, in his ceremonial uniform as a retired member of the British army poses with 6 foot 'Tommy' figures at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, Oct. 16, 2018.AP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/16_AP18289465935313.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/17_AP18289510674216.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A polar bear dives in the water at its enclosure at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Oct. 16, 2018.AP Photo/Martin Meissnerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/17_AP18289510674216.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/18_AP18292142929497.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Boston Red Sox pose for a picture after winning the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros in Houston, Oct. 18, 2018.AP Photo/Frank Franklin IIhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/10/918/516/18_AP18292142929497.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
