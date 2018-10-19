Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, Oct. 13-19

Take a look and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

    A flock of seagulls flies over Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center at sunset in New York City, Oct. 17, 2018.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    A group of children watches a polar bear at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Oct. 16, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Martin Meissner
    Sailboats take part in the 50th edition of the traditional "Barcelona" regatta in the Gulf of Trieste, north-eastern Italy, Oct. 14, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Paolo Giovannini
    Competitors wait for the start of the swimming race at the Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Oct. 13, 2018.
    AP Photo/Marco Garcia
    A depiction of a cannabis bud drops from the ceiling at a countdown party marking the first day of the legalization of cannabis across Canada in Toronto, Oct. 17, 2018.
    Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
    People collect pumpkins in a field on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 18, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Michael Probst
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with a local surfing community group, known as OneWave, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 19, 2018.  
    Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP
    President Donald Trump arrives as the sun sets to speak at a campaign rally at Minuteman Aviation Hangar, in Missoula, Montana, Oct. 18, 2018.
    AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
    Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado celebrates after scoring on a Cody Bellinger walk-off hit during the 13th inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Los Angeles, Oct. 16, 2018.
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum
    China's Yingsha Sun watches the ball during the Table Tennis International Team Event Gold Medal match against Japan at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct. 15, 2018. 
    Simon Bruty/OIS/IOC via AP
    People gather around a train that derailed near Sidi Bouknadel, Morocco, Oct. 16, 2018.
    AP Photo/Abdeljalil Bounhar
    A man walks through a beachfront neighborhood that was decimated by Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida, Oct. 16, 2018.
    Scott Olson/Getty Images
    The Llano River flows between the washed out Ranch Road 2900 bridge in Kingsland, Texas, Oct. 16, 2018.
    Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP
    Pope Francis talks with nuns after the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, Oct. 17, 2018. 
    REUTERS/Tony Gentile
    Britain's Prince Harry, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Invictus Games representatives climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Oct. 19, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Steve Christo
    A Chelsea Pensioner, in his ceremonial uniform as a retired member of the British army poses with 6 foot 'Tommy' figures at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, Oct. 16, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Matt Dunham
    A polar bear dives in the water at its enclosure at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Oct. 16, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Martin Meissner
    The Boston Red Sox pose for a picture after winning the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros in Houston, Oct. 18, 2018.
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
