The week in pictures, Oct. 12 - Oct. 18

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!

    The moon rises behind Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City as seen from Green Brook Township, New Jersey, Oct 15, 2019.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    Sailing boats take part in the 51st edition of the traditional "Barcolana" regatta in the Gulf of Trieste, Italy, Oct. 13, 2019.
    AP Photo/Paolo Giovannini
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a white horse to climb Mount Paektu, North Korea, Oct. 16, 2019. 
    Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Prince Charles, proceed through the Royal Gallery before delivering the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in London, Oct. 14, 2019. 
    Leon Neal/Pool via AP
    Simone Biles of the United States shows off her five gold medals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Oct. 13, 2019.
    Marijan Murat/dpa via AP
    Brendan Gaughan flips in turn 3 during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Oct 14, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Greg McWilliams
    A journalist falls to the ground during clashes between protestors and police in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 15, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
    Relatives touch the coffin and photo of police officer Pablo Sergio Reynel, one of a group of officers killed in the line of duty, during a memorial service at the public security department headquarters for Michoacan, in Morelia, Mexico, Oct. 15, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
    A woman walks by burning tires that were set fire to block a road during a protest against the government's plans to impose new taxes in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 18, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
    President Donald Trump meets with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congressional leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Oct. 16, 2019.
    White House Photo/Shealah Craighead
    Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge bats as Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi looks on during her visit to the Pakistan Cricket Academy in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct. 17, 2019. 
    AP Photo/B.K. Bangash
    Washington Nationals' Yan Gomes and Daniel Hudson celebrate advancing to the World Series after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series in Washington, Oct. 15, 2019.
    AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
    Eliud Kipchoge celebrates as he crosses the finish line to become the first person to run a marathon in under 2 hours in Vienna, Oct.12, 2019.
    Bob Martin/The INEOS 1:59 Challenge via AP
    Morning mist covers the landscape near Kekesteto, Hungary, Oct. 17, 2019. 
    Peter Komka/MTI via AP
    A handler shows off one of two panda twins born at  Zoo Berlin, Oct. 17, 2019. 
    REUTERS/Berlin Zoo
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II proceeds through the Royal Gallery before delivering the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament in London, Oct. 14, 2019. 
    Leon Neal/Pool via AP
