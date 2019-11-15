The week in pictures, Nov. 9 - Nov. 15
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/01_AP19315112717058.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets behind the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2019.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/01_AP19315112717058.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/02_nov-10-SWNS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lightning strikes the top of Volcán de Pacaya, an active volcano in Villa Canales, Guatemala, Nov 10, 2019.SWNS/Sergio Montufarhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/02_nov-10-SWNS.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/03_RTX78U2U.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Three-month-old panda cub Bao Di is seen at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2019.REUTERS/Yves Hermanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/03_RTX78U2U.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/04_MG_1332_sunset06_11122019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets on lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Nov. 12, 2019. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/04_MG_1332_sunset06_11122019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/05_AP19313155350328.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 8, 2019.AP Photo/Kamran Jebreilihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/05_AP19313155350328.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/06_statue.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on Nov. 9, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/06_statue.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/07_AP19315377527671.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Leaves of a tree covered with frost are lit by the sun in Marktoberdorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2019.Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/07_AP19315377527671.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/08_AP19317040387705.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A fisherman carries fish in Old Havana, Cuba, Nov 12, 2019.AP Photo / Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/08_AP19317040387705.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/09_AP19315505097027.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tourists take a joy ride along the Malecon sea wall in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 10, 2019.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/09_AP19315505097027.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/10_AP19316231936730.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hindus make fires on the banks of the River Ganges as part of rituals during Karthik Purnima festival in Varanasi, India, Nov. 12, 2019.AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singhhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/10_AP19316231936730.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/11_GettyImages-1187748357.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet during a fight in the second half of their NFL game in Cleveland, Nov. 14, 2019.Jason Miller/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/11_GettyImages-1187748357.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/11_P19315816515396.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Anti-government protesters clash with the police during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 11, 2019.AP Photo/Esteban Felixhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/11_P19315816515396.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/12_AP19317406182792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A tourist pushes her floating luggage in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Nov. 13, 2019.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/12_AP19317406182792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/13_AP19315190786524.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A protester is detained in the Central district of Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/13_AP19315190786524.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/14_RTX78AZW.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Luis Fernando Camacho, a Santa Cruz civic leader and major opposition figure, waves to the crowd after the resignation of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia Nov. 10, 2019.REUTERS/Manuel Claurehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/14_RTX78AZW.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/15_AP19317044242219.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A student hurls a molotov cocktail into a train parked inside the Chinese University MTR station in Hong Kong, Nov. 13, 2019.AP Photo/Kin Cheunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/15_AP19317044242219.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/16_IMG_2897_sunset04_11102019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A skateboarder goes down a ramp as the sun sets on the Empire State Building in New York City, Nov. 10, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/16_IMG_2897_sunset04_11102019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
