The week in pictures, Nov. 9 - Nov. 15

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!

    The sun sets behind the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2019.
    AP Photo/J. David Ake
    Lightning strikes the top of Volcán de Pacaya, an active volcano in Villa Canales, Guatemala, Nov 10, 2019. 
    SWNS/Sergio Montufar
    Three-month-old panda cub Bao Di is seen at Pairi Daiza zoo in Brugelette, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2019.
    REUTERS/Yves Herman
    The sun sets on lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Nov. 12, 2019. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    The sun sets behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 8, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
    The sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on Nov. 9, 2019.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    Leaves of a tree covered with frost are lit by the sun in Marktoberdorf, Germany, Nov. 11, 2019. 
    Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP
    A fisherman carries fish in Old Havana, Cuba, Nov 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
    Tourists take a joy ride along the Malecon sea wall in Havana, Cuba, Nov. 10, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
    Hindus make fires on the banks of the River Ganges as part of rituals during Karthik Purnima festival in Varanasi, India, Nov. 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns hits Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet during a fight in the second half of their NFL game in Cleveland, Nov. 14, 2019. 
    Jason Miller/Getty Images
    Anti-government protesters clash with the police during a protest in Santiago, Chile, Nov. 11, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Esteban Felix
    A tourist pushes her floating luggage in a flooded St. Mark's Square, in Venice, Nov. 13, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Luca Bruno
    A protester is detained in the Central district of Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Vincent Yu
    Luis Fernando Camacho, a Santa Cruz civic leader and major opposition figure, waves to the crowd after the resignation of President Evo Morales in La Paz, Bolivia Nov. 10, 2019. 
    REUTERS/Manuel Claure
    A student hurls a molotov cocktail into a train parked inside the Chinese University MTR station in Hong Kong, Nov. 13, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Kin Cheung
    A skateboarder goes down a ramp as the sun sets on the Empire State Building in New York City, Nov. 10, 2019.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
