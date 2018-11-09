The week in pictures, Nov.3-Nov.9
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_RTS24U1Z.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A rainbow forms over the U.S. Capitol as evening sets on midterm Election Day in Washington, November 6, 2018.REUTERS/Jonathan Ernsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_RTS24U1Z.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_AP18312591754277.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Flamingos search for food in a pond near Gan Shmuel, Israel, November 8, 2018.AP Photo/Ariel Schalithttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_AP18312591754277.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_AP18311354737086.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Yellow colored trees stand on a meadow under a blue sky in a park in Frankfurt, Germany, November 7, 2018.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_AP18311354737086.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_AP18313020154468.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A home burns as the Camp Fire rages through Paradise, California, November 8, 2018.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_AP18313020154468.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18310544561871.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Devotees light earthen lamps on the banks of the River Sarayu as part of Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya, India, India, November 6, 2018.AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singhhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18310544561871.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18310283335478.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A time exposure shows morning commuters in the fog on a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, November 6, 2018.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18310283335478.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_AP18311054453942.jpg?ve=1&tl=1John Baker arrives for a Republican election night party in Indianapolis, November 6, 2018.AP Photo/Darron Cummingshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_AP18311054453942.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_AP18310583930522.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sarah Salem swims as voters cast their ballots at Echo Deep Pool in Los Angeles, November 6, 2018.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_AP18310583930522.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_AP18310548658534.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Voters wait in line in the gymnasium at Brunswick Junior High School to receive their ballots for the mid-term election, in Brunswick, Maine, November 6, 2018.AP Photo/Robert F. Bukatyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_AP18310548658534.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18311370245728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II uniforms march during a parade in Red Square, in Moscow, November 7, 2018.AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18311370245728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18308756152083.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Young flamenco dancers take a selfie before performing in the street during the 26th International Ballet Festival in Havana, Cuba, November. 4, 2018.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18308756152083.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_AP18309376037914.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II uniforms march during a rehearsal for a parade in Red Square, in Moscow, November 5, 2018.AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_AP18309376037914.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_AP18312631859246.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A massive plume from the Camp Fire, burning in the Feather River Canyon wafts over the Sacramento Valley as seen from Chico, California, November 8, 2018.David Little/Chico Enterprise-Record via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_AP18312631859246.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_RTS24Z4K.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon, Chile, November 6, 2018.REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedrahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_RTS24Z4K.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_AP18311500564003.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A cyclist makes his way along Kelly Drive on an autumn morning in Philadelphia, November 7, 2018.AP Photo/Matt Rourkehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_AP18311500564003.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/16_AP18312570816703.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Riders perform during a freestyle motocross show at the EICMA exhibition motorcycle fair in Milan, Italy, November 8, 2018.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/16_AP18312570816703.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/17_AP18310345073439.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A J-20 stealth fighter jet of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force performs during the 12th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai city, south China's Guangdong province, November 6, 2018.AP Photo/Kin Cheunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/17_AP18310345073439.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/18_AP18307811960682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Joel Rosario rides Accelerate to victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville November 3, 2018.AP Photo/Darron Cummingshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/18_AP18307811960682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
