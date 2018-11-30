The week in pictures, Nov. 24-Nov. 30
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_AP18333205779995.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center is lit in New York City, November 28, 2018.AP Images/Diane Bondareffhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_AP18333205779995.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_RTS27OTG.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A sandstorm hits the city of Zhangye in Gansu province, China, November 25, 2018.REUTERShttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_RTS27OTG.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_MG_9650_moon04_11232018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The full moon known as the Frost Moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City, November 23.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_MG_9650_moon04_11232018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_8TlU0AE0pO2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The NASA InSight lander is pictured after landing on Mars, November 27, 2018.NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_8TlU0AE0pO2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18330017923006.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform a flyover in Edmonton, Alberta, November 25, 2018.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18330017923006.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18328805327978.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Beat Feuz, of Switzerland, soars down the course during the men's World Cup downhill ski race in Lake Louise, Alberta, November 24, 2018.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18328805327978.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_IMG_20181125_092923_217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises on the Statue of Liberty and Empire State Building in New York City, November 24, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_IMG_20181125_092923_217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_RTS27IAN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A migrant family, part of a caravan of thousands traveling from Central America en route to the United States, run away from tear gas in front of the border wall between the U.S. and Mexico in Tijuana, Mexico, November 25, 2018.REUTERS/Kim Kyunghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_RTS27IAN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_AP18328595050026.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A demonstrator waves the French flag onto a burning barricade on the Champs-Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, during a demonstration against the rise of the fuel taxes in Paris November 24, 2018.AP Photo/Michel Eulerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_AP18328595050026.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18331531508295.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Chile's President Sebastian Pinera kisses a baby as he receives a group of repatriates at the international airport in Santiago, Chile, November 27, 2018.AP Photo/Esteban Felixhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18331531508295.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/19_AP18334520026360.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait to include the new Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh at the Supreme Court Building in Washington, November 30, 2018.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhitehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/19_AP18334520026360.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18332567037696.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Specialist Michael Pistillo watches the screens at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 28, 2018.AP Photo/Richard Drewhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18332567037696.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_AP18332206203289.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Knickers the steer stands with a cow herd in Lake Preston, Australia, November 27, 2018.Channel 7's Today Tonight via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_AP18332206203289.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_AP18332621518732.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Clouds of smoke billow over Europe's largest lignite power plant in Belchatow, central Poland, November 28, 2018.AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowskihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_AP18332621518732.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_AP18332737499537.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rows of parked cars located in a shopping center parking lot are covered by the first snowfall in Moscow, Russia, November 28, 2018.AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_AP18332737499537.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_MG_20181126_152848_523.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man takes a picture during a rainstorm in Times Square in New York City, November 26, 2018Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_MG_20181126_152848_523.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/16_AP18330758531165.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Engineers Kris Bruvold and Sandy Krasner celebrate at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory as the NASA InSight lander touches down on Mars, in Pasadena, November 26, 2018.Al Seib /Los Angeles Times via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/16_AP18330758531165.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/17_AP18330111825591.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Calgary Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson is doused with ice water after the Stampeders defeated the Ottawa Redblacks in the Canadian Football League Grey Cup in Edmonton, Alberta, November 25, 2018.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/17_AP18330111825591.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/18_RTS2888X.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A student poses as she displays her face and hands painted with messages during an HIV/AIDS awareness campaign on the eve of World AIDS Day in Chandigarh, India, November 30, 2018.REUTERS/Ajay Vermahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/18_RTS2888X.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
