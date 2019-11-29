Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, Nov. 23 - Nov. 29

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!

    President Trump addresses members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, Nov. 28, 2019.
    AP Photo/Alex Brandon
    An Afghan boy gives a thumbs-up as he pushes a wheelbarrow through a muddy lane at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 27, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
    An Ariane 5 rocket with two telecom satellites, TIBA-1 and Inmarsat-GX5 lifts off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, Nov. 26, 2019.
    ESA/Trevor Mahlmann
    The sun rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Nov. 23, 2019.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    The Grinch balloon floats along Central Park West during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Nov. 28, 2019.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate winning the Grey Cup CFL football championship against the Hamilton Tiger Cats, in Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2019.
    Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
    A man is silhouetted as he crosses a rain-covered street on a cold, windy night in Kansas City, Missouri, Nov. 26, 2019.
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
    Two turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter hang out in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel before being pardoned by President Trump in Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2019.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
    Hunter, a young Belgian Malinois, keeps an eye on Jazz, a nine-day-old giraffe at the Rhino orphanage in the Limpopo province of South Africa, Nov. 22, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Jerome Delay
    Two Iceland stallions play in a paddock of a stud farm in Wehrheim, Germany, Nov. 22, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Michael Probst
    The sun sets on the Statue of Liberty in New York City, Nov. 24, 2019. 
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Nov. 27, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
    People line up to vote outside of a polling place in Hong Kong, Nov. 24, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
    A tractor-trailer rests upside down after it left Highway 58 under snowy conditions east of Oakridge, Ore., Nov. 25, 2019. 
    Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP
    A helicopter drops water on the Cave Fire burning along Highway 154 in Los Padres National Forest above Santa Barbara, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019.
    AP Photo/Noah Berger
    President Donald Trump throws a hat as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Susan Walsh
    The sun rises down 42nd Street behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City, Nov. 28, 2019.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
