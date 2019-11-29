The week in pictures, Nov. 23 - Nov. 29
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/01_AP19332731060391.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Trump addresses members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, Nov. 28, 2019.AP Photo/Alex Brandonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/01_AP19332731060391.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/02_AP19331501821455.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An Afghan boy gives a thumbs-up as he pushes a wheelbarrow through a muddy lane at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov. 27, 2019.AP Photo/Altaf Qadrihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/02_AP19331501821455.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/03_Ariane_5_liftoff.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An Ariane 5 rocket with two telecom satellites, TIBA-1 and Inmarsat-GX5 lifts off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, Nov. 26, 2019.ESA/Trevor Mahlmannhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/03_Ariane_5_liftoff.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/04_IMG_3871_sunrise12_11232019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Nov. 23, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/04_IMG_3871_sunrise12_11232019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/05_MG_1730_parade16_11282019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Grinch balloon floats along Central Park West during the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Nov. 28, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/05_MG_1730_parade16_11282019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/06_AP19329118262542.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate winning the Grey Cup CFL football championship against the Hamilton Tiger Cats, in Calgary, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2019.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/06_AP19329118262542.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/07_AP19331245988660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man is silhouetted as he crosses a rain-covered street on a cold, windy night in Kansas City, Missouri, Nov. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/07_AP19331245988660.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/08_AP19329568262810.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter hang out in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel before being pardoned by President Trump in Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2019.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/08_AP19329568262810.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/09_AP19326505610063.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hunter, a young Belgian Malinois, keeps an eye on Jazz, a nine-day-old giraffe at the Rhino orphanage in the Limpopo province of South Africa, Nov. 22, 2019.AP Photo/Jerome Delayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/09_AP19326505610063.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/10_AP19326431868509.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two Iceland stallions play in a paddock of a stud farm in Wehrheim, Germany, Nov. 22, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/10_AP19326431868509.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/11_IMG_4052_sunset05_11242019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets on the Statue of Liberty in New York City, Nov. 24, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/11_IMG_4052_sunset05_11242019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/12_AP19331316795162.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pope Francis waves to faithful as he arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Nov. 27, 2019.AP Photo/Andrew Medichinihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/12_AP19331316795162.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/13_AP19328059248789.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People line up to vote outside of a polling place in Hong Kong, Nov. 24, 2019.AP Photo/Ng Han Guanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/13_AP19328059248789.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/14_AP19330105742822.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A tractor-trailer rests upside down after it left Highway 58 under snowy conditions east of Oakridge, Ore., Nov. 25, 2019.Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/14_AP19330105742822.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/15_AP19330426583083.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A helicopter drops water on the Cave Fire burning along Highway 154 in Los Padres National Forest above Santa Barbara, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/15_AP19330426583083.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/16_AP19331028446613.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump throws a hat as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Nov. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Susan Walshhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/16_AP19331028446613.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/17_MG_4832_sunrise01_11282019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises down 42nd Street behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City, Nov. 28, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/17_MG_4832_sunrise01_11282019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 16