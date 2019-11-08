Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, Nov. 2 - Nov. 8

Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!

    Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms march during a rehearsal for the upcoming Nov. 7 parade in Red Square, in Moscow, Nov. 5, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
    People walk on the Brooklyn Bridge as the sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, November 4, 2019. 
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
    Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj, Bangladesh, Nov. 5, 2019. 
    REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
    A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Nov. 4, 2019. 
    Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
    A leader of an indigenous community in Brazil wears a feather headdress as he protests against forest destruction in front of the EU headquarters in Brussels, Nov. 5, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, celebrates after placing second in the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas, Nov. 3, 2019 
    AP Photo/Eric Gay
    The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Nov. 2, 2019. 
    NASA/Bill Ingalls
    A man with a bucket stands next to smoke plumes from a market fire in downtown Lagos, Nigeria, Nov. 5, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
    Demonstrators clash with a police water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Nov. 5, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Esteban Felix
    Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters gathering on the al- Shuhada Bridge in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 7, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Hadi Mizban
    A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile Nov. 4, 2019
    REUTERS/Jorge Silva
    Bullet-riddled vehicles that members of the extended LeBaron family were traveling in sit parked on a dirt road near Bavispe, at the Sonora-Chihuahua state border, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Christian Chavez
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Nov. 7, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Tetley Tea factory during a general election campaign stop in Stockton-on-Tees, Nov. 7, 2019.
    Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP
    A cyclist rides between cars during an autumn day in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 7, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
    The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building in New York City, Nov. 3, 2019.
    FOX News/Gary Hershorn
