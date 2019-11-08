The week in pictures, Nov. 2 - Nov. 8
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/01_AP19309445104086.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russian soldiers dressed in Red Army World War II winter uniforms march during a rehearsal for the upcoming Nov. 7 parade in Red Square, in Moscow, Nov. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/01_AP19309445104086.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/02_IMG_2332_sunset03_11042019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk on the Brooklyn Bridge as the sun sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, November 4, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/02_IMG_2332_sunset03_11042019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/03_RTX77FUO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hindu devotees sit together on the floor of a temple to observe Rakher Upabash, in Narayangonj, Bangladesh, Nov. 5, 2019.REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossainhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/03_RTX77FUO.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/04_GettyImages-1185551083.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A black cat runs on the field during the second quarter of the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Nov. 4, 2019.Emilee Chinn/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/04_GettyImages-1185551083.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/05_AP19309373663572.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A leader of an indigenous community in Brazil wears a feather headdress as he protests against forest destruction in front of the EU headquarters in Brussels, Nov. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Virginia Mayohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/05_AP19309373663572.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/06_AP19307822840145.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, celebrates after placing second in the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race in Austin, Texas, Nov. 3, 2019AP Photo/Eric Gayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/06_AP19307822840145.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/07_49002184352_75cb89f73c_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A of NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Nov. 2, 2019.NASA/Bill Ingallshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/07_49002184352_75cb89f73c_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/08_AP19309593170658.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man with a bucket stands next to smoke plumes from a market fire in downtown Lagos, Nigeria, Nov. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Sunday Alambahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/08_AP19309593170658.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/09_AP19309780908591.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Demonstrators clash with a police water cannon during an anti-government protest in Santiago, Nov. 5, 2019.AP Photo/Esteban Felixhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/09_AP19309780908591.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/10_AP19311414105137.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters gathering on the al- Shuhada Bridge in Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 7, 2019.AP Photo/Hadi Mizbanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/10_AP19311414105137.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/11_chile-reuters-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A riot police officer on fire reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile Nov. 4, 2019REUTERS/Jorge Silvahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/11_chile-reuters-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/12_AP19310718182792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bullet-riddled vehicles that members of the extended LeBaron family were traveling in sit parked on a dirt road near Bavispe, at the Sonora-Chihuahua state border, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2019.AP Photo/Christian Chavezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/12_AP19310718182792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/13_AP19311457390500.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex attend the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London, Nov. 7, 2019.AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworthhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/13_AP19311457390500.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/14_AP19311390348159.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Tetley Tea factory during a general election campaign stop in Stockton-on-Tees, Nov. 7, 2019.Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/14_AP19311390348159.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/15_AP19311794235922.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A cyclist rides between cars during an autumn day in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 7, 2019.AP Photo/Manu Fernandezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/15_AP19311794235922.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/16_IMG_0692_sunrise01_11032019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building in New York City, Nov. 3, 2019.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/11/918/516/16_IMG_0692_sunrise01_11032019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 15