The week in pictures, Nov. 17-Nov. 23

Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

    The Elf on a Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Nov. 22, 2018.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket with the Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard is seen above the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC, after launching from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2018 
    NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
    The moon rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Nov. 20, 2018. 
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    A pedestrian walks down a stairway through a row of trees during a rainy autumn day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Nov. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
    AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos
    Children walk through the Cathedral of Light as part of the illuminated trail through Kew Gardens magnificent after-dark landscape, lit up by over one million twinkling lights in London, Nov. 21, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Frank Augstein
    The sun peaks over the horizon and lights up the sky along the West Palm Beach, Florida waterfront, Nov. 22, 2018. 
    AP Photo/J. David Ake
    Fire and law enforcement first responders run with United States flags as they lead players out of the tunnel before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo
    The Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten lava from its crater in Escuintla, Guatemala,  Nov. 19, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Moises Castillo
    The Grinch balloon floats down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Nov. 22, 2018.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    Two turkeys from South Dakota get comfortable in their room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, after their arrival in Washington, Nov. 18, 2018.
    AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
    People stand on the side of the road holding an American flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump drives through areas affected by wildfires in  Chico, California, Nov. 17, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Evan Vucci
    The S.S. John Young Cygnus resupply spacecraft is captured by the International Space Station, Nov. 19, 2018. 
    NASA/S. Aunon-Chancellor
    A boy plays on the glass floor at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2018. 
    REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game in Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2018. 
    AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo
    Santa Claus waves from his float as it proceeds down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Nov. 22, 2018.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
