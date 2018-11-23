The week in pictures, Nov. 17-Nov. 23
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_IMG_20181122_225026_682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Elf on a Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Nov. 22, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_IMG_20181122_225026_682.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_45870048082_ede014f1b7_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket with the Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard is seen above the Thomas Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC, after launching from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Nov. 17, 2018NASA/Aubrey Gemignanihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_45870048082_ede014f1b7_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_IMG_9359_moon07_11202018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, Nov. 20, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_IMG_9359_moon07_11202018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_AP18324489914302.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pedestrian walks down a stairway through a row of trees during a rainy autumn day, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Nov. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientoshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_AP18324489914302.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18325651474337.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Children walk through the Cathedral of Light as part of the illuminated trail through Kew Gardens magnificent after-dark landscape, lit up by over one million twinkling lights in London, Nov. 21, 2018.AP Photo/Frank Augsteinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18325651474337.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18326466765530.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun peaks over the horizon and lights up the sky along the West Palm Beach, Florida waterfront, Nov. 22, 2018.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18326466765530.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_AP18324044972368.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fire and law enforcement first responders run with United States flags as they lead players out of the tunnel before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2018.AP Photo/Kelvin Kuohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_AP18324044972368.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_AP18323482958028.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten lava from its crater in Escuintla, Guatemala, Nov. 19, 2018.AP Photo/Moises Castillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_AP18323482958028.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_IMG_20181122_115727_605.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Grinch balloon floats down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Nov. 22, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_IMG_20181122_115727_605.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18322780445822.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two turkeys from South Dakota get comfortable in their room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, after their arrival in Washington, Nov. 18, 2018.AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18322780445822.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18321693074921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People stand on the side of the road holding an American flag as the motorcade of President Donald Trump drives through areas affected by wildfires in Chico, California, Nov. 17, 2018.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18321693074921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_Screen-Shot-2018-11-20-at-10.34.17-AM.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The S.S. John Young Cygnus resupply spacecraft is captured by the International Space Station, Nov. 19, 2018.NASA/S. Aunon-Chancellorhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_Screen-Shot-2018-11-20-at-10.34.17-AM.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_RTS26HLC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A boy plays on the glass floor at Thailand's first skywalk in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2018.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tunhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_RTS26HLC.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_AP18324127009102.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game in Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2018.AP Photo/Kelvin Kuohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_AP18324127009102.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_IMG_20181122_120017_686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Santa Claus waves from his float as it proceeds down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, Nov. 22, 2018.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_IMG_20181122_120017_686.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
