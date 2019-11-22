The week in pictures, Nov. 16 - Nov. 22
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
Police move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Nov. 18, 2019.AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
People on top of a cliff watch as a surfer rides a wave during a big wave surfing session at the Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Nov. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Armando Franca
Lightning strikes near an Emirates A380 airplane at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand, Nov. 20, 2019. GCH Aviation/via REUTERS
Men ride horses down Paseo de la Reforma during a parade marking the 109th anniversary of the start of the Mexican Revolution, in Mexico City, Nov. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
A man pulls a trolley as he walks under a bridge in Brussels, Nov. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Francisco Seco
Smoke from nearby forest fires blankets Sydney, Australia, November 19, 2019.AAP Image/Neil Bennett/via REUTERS
The Patrouille de France air team spray colored smoke during a performance at the Dubai Airshow in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2019.AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
Indian paramilitary soldiers detain a Congress party supporter during a protest against the proposed withdrawal of the Special Protection Group providing security for president Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in New Delhi, India, Nov. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk stands in front of the shattered windows of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California, Nov. 21, 2019.Frederick J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Children race in makeshift go-carts in the "Altos de Milagros Norte" neighborhood of Maracaibo, Venezuela, Nov. 19, 2019.AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd
Protestors shield themselves as police fire tear gas in the Kowloon area of Hong Kong, Nov. 18, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Supporters of former President Evo Morales stand next to soldiers guarding the road leading to the state-own Senkata fuel plant, in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia, Nov. 19, 2019.AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Susan Walsh
Pope Francis waves as he arrives at Apostolic Nunciature Embassy of the Holy See in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 20, 2019.AP Photo/Manish Swarup
Moon Skin, a Sphinx cat, attends a cat show in Rome, Nov. 16, 2019.AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
The ancient Parthenon temple atop the Acropolis is lit in blue for UNICEF's World Children's Day celebrations in Athens, Nov. 19, 2019.AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
