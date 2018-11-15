The week in pictures, Nov.10-Nov.16
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_IMG_20181114_182449_693.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A seagull stands on a railing in front of lower Manhattan at sunset in New York City, November 14, 2018Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/01_IMG_20181114_182449_693.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_AP18314673861190.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Smoke from a wildfire fills the air in Malibu, California, November 10, 2018.Ben Watkins via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/02_AP18314673861190.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_AP18318321560556.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The castle of Kronberg stands in the fog that covers the city of Frankfurt, Germany, November 14, 2018.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/03_AP18318321560556.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_AP18317496420528.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hindu devotees offer prayers standing in the waters of the Arabian Sea at sunset during Chhath Puja festival in Mumbai, India, November 13, 2018.AP Photo/Rafiq Maqboolhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/04_AP18317496420528.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18315749737725.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A plane drops fire retardant on a burning hillside in Malibu, California, November 11, 2018.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/05_AP18315749737725.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18314453840677.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police charge against protesters during a demonstration by CDR (Committees for the Defense of the Republic) in Barcelona, Spain, November 10, 2018.AP Photo/Manu Fernandezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/06_AP18314453840677.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_AP18318361272317.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises as seen in Parliament Square with the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in the foreground in London, November 14, 2018.AP Photo/Matt Dunhamhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/07_AP18318361272317.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_AP18315477498305.jpg?ve=1&tl=1French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Donald Trump attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, November 11, 2018.Benoit Tessier/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/08_AP18315477498305.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_AP18319160935776.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Hosts Carrie Underwood, wearing a bubble wrap dress, and Brad Paisley appear at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, November 14, 2018.Charles Sykes/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/09_AP18319160935776.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18318325592966.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, November 14, 2018.AP Photo/Andrew Medichinihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/10_AP18318325592966.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18313753070740.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Firefighter Jose Corona sprays water as flames from the Camp Fire consumed a home in Magalia, California November 9, 2018.AP Photo/Noah Bergerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/11_AP18313753070740.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_AP18315639973745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman takes a selfie with the "Departure" installation by Japanese artist Chiharu Shiota during the launch of the Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 11, 2018.AP Photo/Kamran Jebreilihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/12_AP18315639973745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_AP18319490905475.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Snow covers the grass outside of the White House in Washington, November 15, 2018.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/13_AP18319490905475.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_AP18317613784546.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A flock of starlings flies in a murmuration past a crane, in Milan, Italy, November 13, 2018.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/14_AP18317613784546.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_IMG_20181111_173250_035.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Empire State Building is lit in red, white, and blue next to the Statue of Liberty in honor of Veterans Day as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, November 11, 2018.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/15_IMG_20181111_173250_035.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/16_AP18317809203905.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Azteca Stadium is seen before the NFL moved the Los Angeles Rams' Monday night football game with the Kansas City Chiefs from Mexico City to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions in Mexico City, November 13, 2018.AP Photo/Christian Palmahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/11/918/516/16_AP18317809203905.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 15