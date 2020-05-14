The week in pictures, May 9 - May 15
Here's a selection of some of the most poignant images in the past seven days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we live.
A man wearing a mask walks in front of the Empire State Building as the sun rises in New York City, May 14, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, far right, and her husband Charles Isaacs are among the cheering spectators at musician Adam Chester's weekly neighborhood performance in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, May 9, 2020.AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Sarge Hall practices his golf swing at Venice Beach during the coronavirus outbreak in Los Angeles, May 13, 2020.AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Mannequins provide social distancing at the Inn at Little Washington as the restaurant prepares to reopen in Washington, Virginia, May 14, 2020.AP Photo/Steve Helber
Cathedral Junction Barbers owner Conrad Fitz-Gerald cuts the hair of a customer just past midnight in Christchurch, New Zealand, May 14, 2020.AP Photo/Mark Baker
Visitors, wearing face masks, enter the Disneyland theme park as it reopened in Shanghai, May 11, 2020.AP Photo/Sam McNeil
People wear masks to protect against the coronavirus as they sit next to a protective plastic window in a restaurant in Bozen, Italy, May 11, 2020.AP Photo/Matthias Schrade
A rainstorm passes over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, May 11, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershorn
The Canadian Snowbirds circle the CN Tower as part of Operation Inspiration during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, May 10, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP
The Mariachi Duo Villa Maria singer Melissa Villar poses for a photo at her home in Mexico City, May 10, 2020.AP Photo/Marco Ugarte
A woman wears a face mask at the bus station in Brasília, Brazil, May 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
A woman and child wearing masks to help protect against the coronavirus stand out on the streets of Beijing, May 13, 2020.AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
People exercise along Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, Spain, May 9, 2020.AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
Christians wearing face masks attend a service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, May 10, 2020.AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
People wearing face masks and gloves to protect against coronavirus, observe social distancing guidelines as they go down the subway on the escalator in Moscow, May 12, 2020.AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko
A man sprays disinfectant as he sanitizes Santa Maria in Trastevere Basilica to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Rome, May 13, 2020.AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino
