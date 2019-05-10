The week in pictures, May 4 - May 10
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_GettyImages-1147409308.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, May 06, 2019.Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_GettyImages-1147409308.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_AP19128576283325.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, joined by her mother Doria Ragland, show their new son Archie to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at Windsor Castle, May 8, 2019.Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_AP19128576283325.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19129354409221.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russian troops march during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 74 years since the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, May 9, 2019.AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19129354409221.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19127066424072.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Engelbert Canete, and Ethian Jesus, protect themselves from the rain with a plastic sheet while fishing at the Malecon in Havana, Cuba, May 6, 2019.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19127066424072.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19130208180599.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks in the shade of a building in Tokyo, May 10, 2019.AP Photo/Eugene Hoshikohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19130208180599.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_AP19128239357481.jpg?ve=1&tl=1South Africans queue in the early morning sun to cast their votes in the mining settlement of Bekkersdal, west of Johannesburg, May 8, 2019.AP Photo/Ben Curtishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_AP19128239357481.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_AP19125646118280.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Popocatepetl volcano releases a plume of ash as seen from the flanks of the Iztaccíhuatl volcano, near Santiago Xalitzintla, Mexico, May 4, 2019.AP Photo/Marco Ugartehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_AP19125646118280.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_AP19129343784319.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman struggles with her umbrella as she walks between rape fields in Altheim, Germany, May 9, 2019.Thomas Warnack/dpa via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_AP19129343784319.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_AP19127772154018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks by a pair of angel wings as part of a store display in Beverly Hills, California, May 7, 2019AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_AP19127772154018.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19125017049298.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Luis Saez riding Maximum Security goes around turn four with Flavien Prat riding Country House during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 4, 2019.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19125017049298.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19126808172591.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Duat Mai stands atop a dead whale at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, May 6, 2019.AP Photo/Jeff Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19126808172591.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_IMG_5456_sunset03_05082019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People play basketball in front of the Empire State Building as the sun sets in New York City, May 8, 2019Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_IMG_5456_sunset03_05082019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19126819016160.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 6, 2019.AP Photo/Manuel Balce Cenetahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19126819016160.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19129378812387.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russian troops march during the Victory Day military parade to celebrate 74 years since the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2019.AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19129378812387.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19128410823647.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, hold their newborn son, Archie, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, May 8, 2019.Dominic Lipinski/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19128410823647.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 14