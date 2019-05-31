The week in pictures, May 25 - May 31
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_AP19150732689838.jpg?ve=1&tl=1United States Air Force Academy cadets toss their hats in the air as the Thunderbirds fly overhead during the cadets' graduation ceremony at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 30, 2019.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_AP19150732689838.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_H2_8965_lightning02_05282019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Lightning strikes on either side of One World Trade Center in New York City, May 28, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_H2_8965_lightning02_05282019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19149107626620.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People watch from the Liberty Memorial as a severe storm that dropped several tornados earlier approaches downtown Kansas City, Missouri, May 28, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19149107626620.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19149662030806.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Repair and cleaning efforts begin on a neighborhood damaged by a tornado storm system that passed through Dayton, Ohio, May 29, 2019.AP Photo/John Minchillohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19149662030806.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19149760181195.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Haitian migrant youth cries next to his father as they wait in line to solve their migratory situation at an immigration center in Tapachula, Chiapas state, Mexico, May 28, 2019.AP Photo/Marco Ugartehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19149760181195.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_MG_2820_sunrise04_05252019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind the Empire State Building, Chrysler Building in New York City, May 25, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_MG_2820_sunrise04_05252019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_AP19148629024369.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A participant rides a zip line from the second floor of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 28, 2019.AP Photo/Francois Morihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_AP19148629024369.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_AP19148443021696.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of a Chinese honor guard line during a welcoming ceremony for Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 28, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_AP19148443021696.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_AP19146737984901.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Simon Pagenaud, of France, celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 26, 2019.AP Photo/Darron Cummingshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_AP19146737984901.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19151158490321.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard watches a shot against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals in Toronto, May 30, 2019.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19151158490321.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19149123581057.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Houston Astros catcher Garrett Stubbs is doused with water after a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Houston, May 28, 2019.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19149123581057.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_AP19149547234016.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Switzerland's Roger Federer plays a shot against Germany's Oscar Otte during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament in Paris, May 29, 2019.AP Photo/Michel Eulerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_AP19149547234016.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19150379924685.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A sheep stands on a meadow over the river Inn Valley near Innsbruck, Austria, May 30, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19150379924685.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19151160376754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The eight co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, from left, Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, N.J., Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Ala., Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, Calif., Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Md., Sohum Sukhatankar, 13, of Dallas, Texas, Rohan Raja, 13, of Irving, Texas, and Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, hold the trophy at the end of the competition in Oxon Hill, Maryland, May 31, 2019.AP Photo/Susan Walshhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19151160376754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19144607626942.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Graduating members of the U.S. Naval Academy celebrate at the end of the academy's graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, May 24, 2019.AP Photo/Will Newtonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19144607626942.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/16_AP19149562813643.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Special counsel Robert Mueller walks from the podium after speaking at the Department of Justice in Washington, May 29, 2019.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/16_AP19149562813643.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
