The week in pictures, May 23 - May 29
Here's a selection of some of the most poignant images in the past seven days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way we live.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/01_IMG_20200524_062834_185.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Geese fly past the Statue of Liberty as the sun rises in New York City, May 24, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/01_IMG_20200524_062834_185.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/02_GettyImages-1226923379.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Italy’s aerobatic flight team Frecce Tricolori fly over Duomo Square as part of celebrations for the 74th anniversary of the proclamation of the Italian Republic, in Milan, Italy, May 25, 2020.Francesco Prandoni/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/02_GettyImages-1226923379.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/03_AP20148636685243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken wave as they walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Pad 39-A, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, May 27, 2020.AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/03_AP20148636685243.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/04_AP20146657731067.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump participate in a Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, in Baltimore, May 25, 2020,.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/04_AP20146657731067.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/05_AP20146568111906-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, in New Castle, Del., May 25, 2020.AP Photo/Patrick Semanskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/05_AP20146568111906-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/06_AP20147585407498.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Vin Norton gets his hair cut by barber Cristian Lopez at Barber Walter's barbershop as they both wear masks in Wellesley, Mass. May 26, 2020.AP Photo/Steven Sennehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/06_AP20147585407498.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/07_AP20147101327961.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kyle Busch celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., May 25, 2020.AP Photo/Gerry Broomehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/07_AP20147101327961.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/08_AP20146695937895.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman looks for a grave in the rain as she makes a Memorial Day visit to Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla., May 25, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/08_AP20146695937895.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/09_AP20147662821935.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Women wear face masks as they wait for a test at a COVID-19 testing site in the Estrutural neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil, May 26, 2020.AP Photo/Eraldo Pereshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/09_AP20147662821935.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/10_AP20149108897069.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man stands in front of a fire at an AutoZone store during a protest for George Floyd in Minneapolis, May 27, 2020.Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/10_AP20149108897069.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/11_AP20148216745909.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Riot police form a line as they check pedestrians gathered in the Central district of Hong Kong, May 27, 2020.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/11_AP20148216745909.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/12_AP20147731822666-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A surfer walks along an empty stretch of Bethune beach in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., May 26, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/12_AP20147731822666-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/13_AP20147728863930.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man dives into the Mediterranean sea from the walls of Fort Saint-Jean as France gradually lifts its COVID-19 lockdown in Marseille, May 26, 2020.AP Photo/Daniel Colehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/13_AP20147728863930.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/14_AP20146671940467.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People stroll at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 25, 2020.AP Photo/Michel Eulerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/14_AP20146671940467.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/15_AP20149057967323.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Locals play baseball wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus in Havana, Cuba, May 27, 2020.AP Photo / Ramon Espinoshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/15_AP20149057967323.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/16_AP20146668564309.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises above poppy flowers in full blossom in a field in Frankfurt, Germany, May 25, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/16_AP20146668564309.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/17_AP20148284533141.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tea hostesses prepare for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 27, 2020.AP Photo/Andy Wonghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/17_AP20148284533141.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/18_IMG_3484_sunset06_05272020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Low clouds float through midtown Manhattan past the Empire State Building lit in red to honor COVID-19 health care workers in New York City, May 27, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/18_IMG_3484_sunset06_05272020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
