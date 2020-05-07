The week in pictures, May 2 - May 8
Here's a selection of some of the most poignant images in the past seven days, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/01_AP20126180475060.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A TV cameraman walks through the spectator's seating area which is covered with pictures of fans, before the start of a regular-season baseball game in Incheon, South Korea, May 5, 2020.AP Photo/Lee Jin-manhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/01_AP20126180475060.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/02_AP20124843453274.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up as if wearing a protective mask amid the coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 3, 2020.AP Photo/Leo Correahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/02_AP20124843453274.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/03_IMG_20200503_224458_688.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Empire State Building is lit in red to honor COVID-19 healthcare workers behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, May 3, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/03_IMG_20200503_224458_688.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/04_AP20125416415191.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Eusebio Soria poses for a photo behind a glass door at the entrance of his home as he recovers from the coronavirus in Cabrejas del Pinar, Spain, May 2, 2020.AP Photo/Felipe Danahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/04_AP20125416415191.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/05_AP20123725255873.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People exercise at Madrid Rio in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, May 2, 2020.AP Photo/Bernat Armanguehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/05_AP20123725255873.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/06_AP20123426193506.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Members of the Equestrian Gendarmerie Units, which normally serve to protect the Topkapı Palace, wearing face masks for protection against the coronavirus patrol the beaches in Sariyer, near Istanbul, May 2, 2020.Ibrahim Mase/DHA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/06_AP20123426193506.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/07_AP20125448963871.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People wear face masks as they enjoy the sun in a park full of flowers, in Milan, Italy, May 4, 2020.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/07_AP20125448963871.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/08_AP20123704851562.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An elderly woman wearing a protective face mask and disposable gloves as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus adjusts her headscarf as she takes a walk on the grounds of a nursing home in Caracas, Venezuela, May 2, 2020.AP Photo/Matias Delacroixhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/08_AP20123704851562.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/09_AP20126549023488.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sen. Angus King wipes his microphone as he arrives for a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing for Rep. John Ratcliffe in Washington, May. 5, 2020.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/09_AP20126549023488.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/10_AP20125739408871.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman walks wearing a face shield at the Villa 31 neighborhood during a government-ordered lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 4, 2020.AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/10_AP20125739408871.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/11_AP20125675566658.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A family peers from their home's window before receiving boxes of free food during a lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia, May 4, 2020.AP Photo/Fernando Vergarahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/11_AP20125675566658.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/12_AP20127408671753.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The reflection of people queuing to be tested for the coronavirus is seen on the visor of a medical official outside a mobile test site in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 6, 2020.AP Photo/Dita Alangkarahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/12_AP20127408671753.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/13_AP20127408992239.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Medical workers take a break at a coronavirus mobile test site in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 6, 2020.AP Photo/Dita Alangkarahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/13_AP20127408992239.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/14_IMG_20200506_062915_364.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sky turns red as the sun rises behind midtown Manhattan in New York City, May 6, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/14_IMG_20200506_062915_364.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/15_AP20128295539205.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Nepalese workers climb up carrying colored water to splash on to the stupa to celebrate Buddha Jayanti festival during lockdown at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 7, 2020.AP Photo/Niranjan Shresthahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/15_AP20128295539205.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/16_IMG_20200505_201600_065.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises behind Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, May 5, 2020,FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/16_IMG_20200505_201600_065.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/17_AP20128208825274.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The full moon sets behind trees in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, May 7, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/17_AP20128208825274.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/18_AP20126424838306.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two goslings play on the banks of the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, May 5, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/05/918/516/18_AP20126424838306.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17