The week in pictures, May 18 - May 24

Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

    The moon rises over 42nd Street in New York City, May 19, 2019.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    Debris from destroyed homes is shown in this aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23, 2019. 
    REUTERS/Drone Base
    A tourist takes pictures in the entrance way to a shopping mall decorated with mirrors in Tokyo, May 18, 2019.
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
    Thousands of runners wave before the start of the 'GutsMuths Rennsteiglauf' cross country run, Europe's most popular cross-country race, in Neuhaus am Rennweg, Germany, 18, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Jens Meyer
    Honeybees are shown on a frame at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary in Salt Lake City, May 20, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer
    A python spits out another python after devouring it at Parry Creek Farm in Wyndham, Western Australia, May 20, 2019.
    Amanda Jongedyk/Parry Creek Farm
    Daisies are seen in raindrops on a blade of grass in Laatzen, Germany, May 21, 2019. 
    Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP
    British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation in London, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
    REUTERS/Simon Dawson
    Kendall Jenner attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, May 23, 2019. 
    Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Images
    Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt pose for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, France, May 21, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris
    Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge plays in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 19, 2019.
    Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP
    A worker walks past tornado-damaged Toyotas at a dealership in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23, 2019.
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
    Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is reflected on the glass of the paddock during the second practice session at the Monaco racetrack, May 23, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Luca Bruno
    Jockey Tyler Gaffalione rides War of Will across the finish line to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, in Baltimore, May 18, 2019.
    AP Photo/Steve Helber
    Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, May 19, 2019.
    AP Photo/Julio Cortez
    Model Bella Hadid poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Pain and Glory' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, France, May 17, 2019. 
    Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
