The week in pictures, May 18 - May 24
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_IMG_20190519_214219_604.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises over 42nd Street in New York City, May 19, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_IMG_20190519_214219_604.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_RTX6W9PY.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Debris from destroyed homes is shown in this aerial photo after a tornado touched down overnight in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23, 2019.REUTERS/Drone Basehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_RTX6W9PY.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19138217484062.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A tourist takes pictures in the entrance way to a shopping mall decorated with mirrors in Tokyo, May 18, 2019.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19138217484062.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19138314423921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Thousands of runners wave before the start of the 'GutsMuths Rennsteiglauf' cross country run, Europe's most popular cross-country race, in Neuhaus am Rennweg, Germany, 18, 2019.AP Photo/Jens Meyerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19138314423921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19140790653724.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Honeybees are shown on a frame at beekeeper Denise Hunsaker's apiary in Salt Lake City, May 20, 2019.AP Photo/Rick Bowmerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19140790653724.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_29774761995272192_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A python spits out another python after devouring it at Parry Creek Farm in Wyndham, Western Australia, May 20, 2019.Amanda Jongedyk/Parry Creek Farmhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_29774761995272192_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_AP19141322766209.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Daisies are seen in raindrops on a blade of grass in Laatzen, Germany, May 21, 2019.Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_AP19141322766209.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_RTX6WB9H.jpg?ve=1&tl=1British Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation in London, May 24, 2019. REUTERS/Simon DawsonREUTERS/Simon Dawsonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_RTX6WB9H.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_GettyImages-1151278911.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Kendall Jenner attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, May 23, 2019.Gareth Cattermole/amfAR/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_GettyImages-1151278911.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19141721454736.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt pose for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, France, May 21, 2019.AP Photo/Petros Giannakourishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19141721454736.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19139685922701.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge plays in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, May 19, 2019.Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19139685922701.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_AP19143635580679.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A worker walks past tornado-damaged Toyotas at a dealership in Jefferson City, Missouri, May 23, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_AP19143635580679.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19143478556779.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany is reflected on the glass of the paddock during the second practice session at the Monaco racetrack, May 23, 2019.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19143478556779.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19138840879960.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Jockey Tyler Gaffalione rides War of Will across the finish line to win the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, in Baltimore, May 18, 2019.AP Photo/Steve Helberhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19138840879960.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19139850047533.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, May 19, 2019.AP Photo/Julio Cortezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19139850047533.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/16_AP19137628861276.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Model Bella Hadid poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Pain and Glory' at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, France, May 17, 2019.Arthur Mola/Invision/APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/16_AP19137628861276.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
