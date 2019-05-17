The week in pictures, May 11 - May 17
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_AP19135771080959.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A light show illuminates the Eiffel Tower for its 130 year anniversary, in Paris, May 15, 2019.AP Photo/Christophe Enahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/01_AP19135771080959.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_AP19135021047265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Trump boards Air Force One at Lewis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport after attending a fundraiser, in Kenner, La., May 14, 2019.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/02_AP19135021047265.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19133670945773.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Palestinians light fireworks to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan in Gaza City, May 13, 2019.AP Photo/Hatem Moussahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/03_AP19133670945773.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19136440185198.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Muslim man arrives at a mosque for Iftar during the holy Islamic month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 16, 2019.AP Photo/Annice Lynhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/04_AP19136440185198.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19132283962583.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Newly ordained priests pray during a ceremony led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 12, 2019.AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantinohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/05_AP19132283962583.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_AP19133479741409.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two men walk along in the main atrium of the EU Council headquarters in Brussels, May 13, 2019.AP Photo/Francisco Secohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/06_AP19133479741409.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_AP19133307957658.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A swallow flies over a field of wheat in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, May 13, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/07_AP19133307957658.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_AP19136250090436.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ships pass by on the river Main at sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, May 15, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/08_AP19136250090436.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_AP19131643779913.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A petrol bomb explodes after being thrown toward a police line blocking protesters taking part in an anti-government rally in Tirana, May 11, 2019.AP Photo/Hektor Pustinahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/09_AP19131643779913.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19136601899888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The car driven by Patricio O'Ward, of Mexico, goes airborne after hitting the wall in the second turn during practice for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 16, 2019.AP Photo/Mike Fairhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/10_AP19136601899888.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19130532635965.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russian President Vladimir Putin greets his teammates prior to a hockey match at the Bolshoi Arena in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, May 10, 2019.Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/11_AP19130532635965.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_AP19133061530160.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard celebrates his last-second series-winning basket with teammates against the Philadelphia 76ers in Toronto, May 12, 2019.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/12_AP19133061530160.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19133797386666.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Arelys Pulido holds her 2-month-old daughter Zuleidys Antonella Primera after she had her feet prints taken for her birth certificate at the Erazmo Meoz hospital in Cucuta, on Colombia's border with Venezuela, May 2, 2019.AP Photo/Fernando Vergarahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/13_AP19133797386666.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19135572379155.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Rubble lays on the floor in front of a cross inside the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris, May 15, 2019.Philippe Lopez/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/14_AP19135572379155.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19131568575162.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Competitors take part in the first sailboat race of the season on Lake Balaton near Balatonfured, Hungary, May 11. 2019.Boglarka Bodnar/MTI via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/15_AP19131568575162.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/16_AP19134056518769.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tinted blood red by a thick cloud of smoke and pollution, the sun sets on the mountains above Mexico City, May 13, 2019.AP Photo/Marco Ugartehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/05/918/516/16_AP19134056518769.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 15