The week in pictures, March 21 - March 27
Here's a selection of some of the most poignant images in the past seven days, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to ravage the world.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_IMG_4122_covid15_03222020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A person walks across an almost empty 42nd Street as people were told to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in New York City, March 22, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_IMG_4122_covid15_03222020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_AP20084674901545.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus outbreak looks from behind a gate in downtown Madrid, March 24, 2020.AP Photo/Bernat Armanguehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_AP20084674901545.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_AP20086660407306.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks along an empty street as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues in Barcelona, Spain, March 26, 2020.AP Photo/Emilio Morenattihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_AP20086660407306.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_AP20086503431618.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The just-married couple Laila and Boualem Bellil walk in the Stall Courtyard, a most frequented tourist spot, in Dresden, eastern Germany, March 26, 2020.AP Photo/Jens Meyerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_AP20086503431618.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_MG_3207_covid04_03222020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A person walks through the empty Oculus transit hub at One World Trade Center in New York City, March 22, 2020.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_MG_3207_covid04_03222020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_AP20085345486717.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Two people walk through a tunnel between the plenary hall and an office building of the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, March 25, 2020.AP Photo/Markus Schreiberhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_AP20085345486717.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_AP20085445771872.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Children play soccer in the afternoon light in Bangkok, Thailand, March 25, 2020.AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_AP20085445771872.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_AP20085591793482.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk in an empty Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., March 25, 2020.AP Photo/Patrick Semanskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_AP20085591793482.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_AP20084218824742.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People practice social distancing as they sit on chairs spread apart in a waiting area for take-away food orders at a shopping mall in Bangkok, March 24, 2020.AP Photo/Sakchai Lalithttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_AP20084218824742.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_AP20084511875019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing a protective suit enters a hall during his visit to the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka settlement, outside Moscow, March 24, 2020.Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_AP20084511875019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_AP20085714430774.jpg?ve=1&tl=1French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during a visit at the military field hospital in Mulhouse, France, March 25, 2020.Mathieu Cugnot/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_AP20085714430774.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_AP20083763020277.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A young boy rides his bike past a deer wandering around the shopping area in Nara, Japan, March 19, 2020.AP Photo/Jae C. Honghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_AP20083763020277.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/13_AP20085642271872.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Barber Eugenio Lafargue wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is reflected in a mirror as he styles a customer's hair, in Havana, Cuba, March 25, 2020.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/13_AP20085642271872.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20084455193951.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ellen Werner enjoys the snow-covered landscape following an early spring snowstorm that dumped several inches of heavy, wet snow in Freeport, Maine, March 24, 2020.AP Photo/Robert F. Bukatyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20084455193951.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/15_AP20086760580817.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People in protective clothing walk past rows of beds at a temporary 2,000-bed hospital for coronavirus patients set up by the Iranian army at the international exhibition center in Tehran, March 26, 2020.AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/15_AP20086760580817.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/16_IMG_1885_covid01_03262020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A group of pigeons flies above an almost empty Fifth Avenue as coronavirus stay at home orders have kept most people out of Manhattan in New York City, March 26, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/16_IMG_1885_covid01_03262020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/17_AP20083812831793.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Extremely light traffic moves along the CA-110 highway towards downtown Los Angeles, March 23, 2020.AP Photo/Richard Vogelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/17_AP20083812831793.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/18_AP20086793180230.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A grounds crew worker cuts the infield grass in front of empty seats around the time when the first pitch would have been thrown in the Mariners' Opening Day baseball game in Seattle, March 26, 2020.AP Photo/Ted S. Warrenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/18_AP20086793180230.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
