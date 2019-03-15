The week in pictures, Mar. 9 - Mar. 15
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/01_46657944714_f0ea0e5fd3_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft is launched with Expedition 59 crewmembers Nick Hague and Christina Koch of NASA, along with Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, in Kazakhstan, March 15, 2019.NASA/Bill Ingallshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/01_46657944714_f0ea0e5fd3_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/02_IMG_20190311_142158_634.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York City, March 11, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/02_IMG_20190311_142158_634.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/03_AP19071443229777.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man walks with his dog in front of a cloudy sky in the Thuringian Forest near Oberhof, Germany, March 12, 2019.AP Photo/Jens Meyerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/03_AP19071443229777.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/04_AP19071062231150.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man is silhouetted at dusk as he fishes on a dock at Shawnee Mission Park, in Lenexa, Kansas, March 11, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/04_AP19071062231150.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/05_AP19071349350700.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Italy's Dominik Paris is airborne during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training run in Soldeu, Andorra, March 12, 2019.AP Photo/Gabriele Facciottihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/05_AP19071349350700.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/06_AP19070429963289.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Bus ushers walk past red flags on Tiananmen Square during a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 11, 2019.AP Photo/Ng Han Guanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/06_AP19070429963289.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/07_AP19070751982523.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Quinnipiac players celebrate their win over Marist during their college basketball game in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in Albany, March 11, 2019.AP Photo/Hans Penninkhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/07_AP19070751982523.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/08_AP19072796926308.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Trees snapped by high winds from a late winter storm cover a house in Washington Park, in Denver, March 13, 2019.AP Photo/David Zalubowskihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/08_AP19072796926308.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/09_AP19073352275217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ethiopian relatives of crash victims mourn and grieve at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, in Ethiopia, March 14, 2019.AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayenehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/09_AP19073352275217.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/10_AP19073499260239.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A relative places his hand on the head of school shooting victim Caio Oliveira during a collective wake for those who died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 14, 2019.AP Photo/Andre Pennerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/10_AP19073499260239.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/11_AP19074080624092.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ambulance staff takes a man from a mosque following a shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Bakerhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/11_AP19074080624092.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/12_AP19070681562046.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pakistani commuters travel on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 11, 2019.AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/12_AP19070681562046.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/13_AP19071223153407.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A worker is silhouetted as the cityscape is covered with a thick haze of fine dust particles, at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, March 12, 2019.AP Photo/Ahn Young-joonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/13_AP19071223153407.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/14_AP19074336963391.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A polar bear baby walks in its enclosure at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, March 15, 2019.AP Photo/Markus Schreiberhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/14_AP19074336963391.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/15_AP19070552979502.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London, March 11, 2019.AP Photo/Frank Augsteinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/15_AP19070552979502.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/16_AP19071813118633.jpg?ve=1&tl=1BYU's Shaylee Gonzales and others celebrate after defeating Gonzaga in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference women's tournament title, in Las Vegas, March 12, 2019.AP Photo/John Locherhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/16_AP19071813118633.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
