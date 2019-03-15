Expand / Collapse search
The week in pictures, Mar. 9 - Mar. 15

Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.

    The Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft is launched with Expedition 59 crewmembers Nick Hague and Christina Koch of NASA, along with Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, in Kazakhstan, March 15, 2019.
    NASA/Bill Ingalls
    The sun rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan in New York City, March 11, 2019.
    Gary Hershorn/FOX News
    A man walks with his dog in front of a cloudy sky in the Thuringian Forest near Oberhof, Germany, March 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Jens Meyer
    A man is silhouetted at dusk as he fishes on a dock at Shawnee Mission Park, in Lenexa, Kansas, March 11, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
    Italy's Dominik Paris is airborne during an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill training run in Soldeu, Andorra, March 12, 2019.
    AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti
    Bus ushers walk past red flags on Tiananmen Square during a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 11, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
    Quinnipiac players celebrate their win over Marist during their college basketball game in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in Albany, March 11, 2019.
    AP Photo/Hans Pennink
    Trees snapped by high winds from a late winter storm cover a house in Washington Park, in Denver, March 13, 2019.
    AP Photo/David Zalubowski
    Ethiopian relatives of crash victims mourn and grieve at the scene where the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 crashed shortly after takeoff killing all 157 on board, near Bishoftu, in Ethiopia, March 14, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene
    A relative places his hand on the head of school shooting victim Caio Oliveira during a collective wake for those who died in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 14, 2019.
    AP Photo/Andre Penner
    Ambulance staff takes a man from a mosque following a shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Mark Baker
    Pakistani commuters travel on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Peshawar, Pakistan, March 11, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)
    A worker is silhouetted as the cityscape is covered with a thick haze of fine dust particles, at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, March 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
    A polar bear baby walks in its enclosure at the Tierpark zoo in Berlin, March 15, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
    Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince William attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day in London, March 11, 2019. 
    AP Photo/Frank Augstein
    BYU's Shaylee Gonzales and others celebrate after defeating Gonzaga in an NCAA college basketball game for the West Coast Conference women's tournament title, in Las Vegas, March 12, 2019. 
    AP Photo/John Locher
