The week in pictures, Mar. 7 - Mar. 13
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_AP20071682071432.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Judie Shape who has tested positive for the coronavirus blows a kiss to her son-in-law, Michael Spencer, and daughter Lori Spencer through a hospital window in Kirkland, Washington, March 11, 2020.AP Photo/Ted S. Warrenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_AP20071682071432.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_GettyImages-1206167625.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Meric Greenbaum a trader with Designated Market Maker IMC Financial looks up at the board before the opening bell before trading was halted on the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, March 9, 2020.Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_GettyImages-1206167625.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_AP20071358232679.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Indian revelers with their faces smeared with colored powder, dance during celebrations to mark Holi, the Hindu festival of colors in Prayagraj, India, March 11, 2020.AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singhhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_AP20071358232679.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_MG_3092_edge01_03112020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A person stands next to the skyline of lower Manhattan on the opening day of the Edge NYC, an outdoor observation deck on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards in New York City, March 11, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_MG_3092_edge01_03112020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_AP20068837631465.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A police officer stands behind her riot shield covered in red paint during an International Women's Day march in Mexico City, March 8, 2020.AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwellhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_AP20068837631465.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_AP20071184954877.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Firemen spray disinfectants outside a public market in Manila, March 11, 2020.AP Photo/Aaron Favilahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_AP20071184954877.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_AP20070360746394.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Indian Hindu devotees cheer as colored powder and water is sprayed on them by a Hindu priest during celebrations marking Holi at the Swaminarayan temple in Ahmedabad, India, March 10, 2020.AP Photo/Ajit Solankihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_AP20070360746394.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_AP20068694169394.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A pair of hikers snowshoe through a forest of rime ice-covered spruce trees on the eastern slope of Mt. Marcy, New York's tallest mountain, near Keene, New York, March 7, 2020.AP Photo/Robert F. Bukatyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_AP20068694169394.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_IMG_2411_edge04_03092020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun shines through the glass floor of the Edge NYC as people stand on the outdoor observation deck 100 floors high at the top of 30 Hudson Yards in New York City, March 9, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_IMG_2411_edge04_03092020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_IMG_2048_moon04_03082020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Super Worm Moon sets behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, March 9, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_IMG_2048_moon04_03082020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_AP20068812771452.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates during their victory against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, March 8, 2020.AP Photo/Mark J. Terrillhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_AP20068812771452.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_AP20069644502230.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9, 2020.Phil Harris / Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_AP20069644502230.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/13_AP20070355622912.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman's hair is smeared with colored powder during celebrations marking the Holi festival in Mumbai, India, March 10, 2020.AP Photo/Rajanish Kakadehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/13_AP20070355622912.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20072427978610.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People remove their masks to kiss before a flight at the airport in Barcelona, Spain, March 12, 2020.AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20072427978610.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/15_AP20072005460716.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A boy smiles while playing baseball on the street with a friend in Havana, Cuba, March. 11, 2020.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/15_AP20072005460716.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/16_AP20072373004627.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights up the torch during the flame lighting ceremony at the Ancient Olympia site, the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece, March 12, 2020.AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/16_AP20072373004627.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/17_AP20071459423184.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Visitors walk along the long wooden U Bein Bridge that connects the two banks of Taungthaman Lake as the sun sets in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 11, 2020.AP Photo/Thein Zawhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/17_AP20071459423184.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/18_AP20069676121517.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An aircraft passes the rising Super Worm Moon as it breaks through clouds in Frankfurt, Germany, March 9, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/18_AP20069676121517.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
