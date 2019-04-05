The week in pictures, Mar. 30 - Apr. 5
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/01_MG_1503_moon03_03312019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Haze from a forest fire in New Jersey drifts through the air as a crescent moon rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan before sunrise in New York City, March 31, 2019 as seen from Jersey City, N.J.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/01_MG_1503_moon03_03312019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/02_AP19092233944595.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind the Iron Footbridge pedestrian bridge in Frankfurt, Germany, April 2, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/02_AP19092233944595.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/03_RTS2FRQG.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel drives with a damaged car during the Formula One Bahrain Grand Prix, March 31, 2019.REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudanihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/03_RTS2FRQG.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/04_AP19091485510711.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Capitol is framed amid blooming cherry trees in Washington, April 1, 2019.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhitehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/04_AP19091485510711.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/05_GettyImages-1139746069.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man exercises on the U.S.-Mexico border on a beach with the border barrier in the background in Tijuana, Mexico, March 31, 2019.Mario Tama/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/05_GettyImages-1139746069.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/06_AP19093492504808.jpg?ve=1&tl=1H.R.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and his wife H.R.H Hereditary Princess Sophie stand with Swiss Federal President Ueli Maurer and his daughter Sidonia Maurer during a welcome ceremony in Bern, Switzerland, Wednesday, April 3, 2019.Peter Klaunzer/Keystone via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/06_AP19093492504808.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/07_MG_1624_sunrise07_03312019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan in New York City on March 31, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/07_MG_1624_sunrise07_03312019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/08_AP19093607372300.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Greek Presidential guards take part in the changing of the guard ceremony, at the tomb of the unknown soldier in Athens, April 3, 2019.AP Photo/Petros Giannakourishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/08_AP19093607372300.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/09_AP19094490110520.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex is presented with a posey by Zofia Zdenkowska, as he attends the Lord Mayor's Big Curry at the Guildhall, London, April 4, 2019.Geoff Pugh/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/09_AP19094490110520.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/10_AP19093657677390.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Actress Lori Loughlin arrives at federal court to face charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal in Boston, April 3, 2019.AP Photo/Steven Sennehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/10_AP19093657677390.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/11_AP19089763370310.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Andrea Dovizioso of Italy falls from his bike during a Moto GP free practice run at the circuit in Termas de Rio Hondo, Argentina, March 30, 2019.AP Photo/Nicolas Aguilerahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/11_AP19089763370310.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/12_AP19094108908861.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Texas Rangers' Hunter Pence is doused by Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor following the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas, April 3, 2019.AP Photo/Tony Gutierrezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/12_AP19094108908861.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/13_AP19094305935131.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Kashmiri Muslim woman with her face covered prays on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar India, April 4, 2019.AP Photo/Dar Yasinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/13_AP19094305935131.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/14_AP19095102089882.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sacramento Kings Corey Brewer falls to the court after a dunk during the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Sacramento, April 4, 2019.AP Photo/Rich Pedroncellihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/14_AP19095102089882.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/15_AP19092579049033.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A child bathes in a brook in Caracas, Venezuela, April 2, 2019.AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/15_AP19092579049033.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/16_IMG_20190401_084141_754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, April 1, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/04/918/516/16_IMG_20190401_084141_754.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
