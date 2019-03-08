The week in pictures, Mar. 2 - Mar. 8
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/01_AP19065170870910.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A lightning storm illuminates the sky over Santa Barbara, Calif., March 5, 2019.Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/01_AP19065170870910.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/02_space-x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station, March 3, 2019.Ann McClain/NASAhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/02_space-x.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/03_AP19066038954319.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun rises over Penang Bridge in Penang Island, Northern Malaysia, March 7, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Thianhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/03_AP19066038954319.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/04_AP19062641427180.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk through Red Square after sunset in Moscow, Russia, March 3, 2019.AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenkohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/04_AP19062641427180.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/05_AP19064196063653.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Performers from the Uniao da Ilha samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 5, 2019.AP Photo/Leo Correahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/05_AP19064196063653.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/06_AP19064005694256.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Chinese military band conductor rehearses before the opening session of the annual National People's Congress in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, March 5, 2019.AP Photo/Ng Han Guanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/06_AP19064005694256.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/07_AP19064464815535.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Liquid iron in a steel pouring ladle waits for further processing at the steel producer Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany, March 5, 2019.AP Photo/Markus Schreiberhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/07_AP19064464815535.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/08_AP19065290981910.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Timber-framed houses are seen in Freudenberg, central Germany, March 6, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/08_AP19065290981910.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/08_AP19065784530677.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A train heads west as the sun rises from behind the city skyline in Philadelphia, March 6, 2019.AP Photo/Matt Rourkehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/08_AP19065784530677.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/09_AP19064464968041.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An employee in protective clothing maintains a steel pouring ladle at the steel producer Salzgitter AG in Salzgitter, Germany, March 5, 2019.AP Photo/Markus Schreiberhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/09_AP19064464968041.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/10_AP19064838746316.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Team Alberta skip Kevin Koe makes a shot during the 10th draw against Team British Columbia at the Brier curling tournament in Brandon, Manitoba, March 5, 2019.Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/10_AP19064838746316.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/11_AP19063620921300.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Debris from a home litters a yard the day after a tornado blew it off its foundation in Beauregard, Alabama, March 4, 2019.AP Photo/David Goldmanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/11_AP19063620921300.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/13_AP19067007357822.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Six-year-old Joan Stiltner, of Chicago, holds a ball for Chicago White Sox left fielder Joel Booker to autograph before the team's spring training baseball game, in Glendale, Ariz., March 7, 2019.AP Photo/Sue Ogrockihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/13_AP19067007357822.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/14_AP19063228447728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Performers from the Salgueiro samba school parade during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 4, 2019.AP Photo/Leo Correahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/14_AP19063228447728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/15_AP19066509862088.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An American Cocker Spaniel runs on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show 2019 in Birmingham, England, March 7, 2019.Aaron Chown/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/15_AP19066509862088.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/16_AP19063169695458.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Ushers leap as they pose for a group photo during a meeting one day ahead of the opening session of China's National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 4, 2019.AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbeinhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/16_AP19063169695458.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
