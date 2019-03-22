The week in pictures, Mar. 16 - Mar. 22
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/01_MG_0465_vessel06_03182019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People stand on the Vessel at Hudson Yards a staircase sculpture designed by Thomas Heatherwick at sunset in New York City, March 18, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/01_MG_0465_vessel06_03182019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/02_AP19079628623481.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Shards of ice pile up on Lake Michigan along the South Haven Pier in South Haven, Michigan, March 19, 2019.Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/02_AP19079628623481.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/03_AP19080639719334.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A balloon flies near the Pyramid of the Sun on the Spring equinox in Teotihuacan, Mexico, March 21, 2019.AP Photo/Marco Ugartehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/03_AP19080639719334.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/04_AP19080735453291.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Children launch kites during Nowruz celebrations as the sun sets in Baghdad, Iraq, March 21, 2019.AP Photo/Hadi Mizbanhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/04_AP19080735453291.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/05_AP19079758468702.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People participate in fire rituals during the spring equinox celebration at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania, March 20, 2019.AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/05_AP19079758468702.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/06_AP19079022998038-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The rising moon passes behind the antenna on top of One World Trade Center in New York City, March 19, 2019.AP Photo/J. David Akehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/06_AP19079022998038-copy.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/07_AP19078778503258.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Waves crash against the Malecon sea wall as a taxi drives past in a classic American car in Havana, Cuba, March 19, 2019.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/07_AP19078778503258.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/08_RTS2DQJG.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The roof of the Bluff View Motel is seen during the flooding of the Missouri River near Glenwood, Iowa, March 18, 2019.REUTERS/Passport Aerial Photographyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/08_RTS2DQJG.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/09_AP19077856190924.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man stands on the edge of a collapsed bridge in Chimanimani, about 600 kilometers southeast of Harare, Zimbabwe, March 18, 2019.AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/09_AP19077856190924.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/10_IMG_20190315_223128_484.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Storm clouds pass over midtown Manhattan in New York City, March 15, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/10_IMG_20190315_223128_484.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/11_AP19079750156596.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after making a Brexit statement at 10 Downing Street, in London, March 20, 2019.Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/11_AP19079750156596.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/12_AP19078024333586.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Firefighters battle a petrochemical fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, Texas, March 18, 2019.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/12_AP19078024333586.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/13_AP19076754042209.jpg?ve=1&tl=1PSG supporters set off flares after their team scored during their French League One soccer match against Olympique Marseille in Paris, March 17, 2019.AP Photo/Christophe Enahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/13_AP19076754042209.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/14_AP19079605606594.jpg?ve=1&tl=1French bulldogs Violet, age 3, left, and Moxie, age 6 1/2 months pose for photos at the Museum of the Dog, in New York, March 20, 2019.AP Photo/Richard Drewhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/14_AP19079605606594.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/15_AP19080619833614.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A spider hangs on inflorescence of hazel in a forest on the outskirts of Minsk, Belarus, March 21, 2019.AP Photo/Sergei Gritshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/15_AP19080619833614.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/16_IMG_20190319_134704_563.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Vessel at Hudson Yards lights up at night during its opening week in New York City, March 18, 2019Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/03/918/516/16_IMG_20190319_134704_563.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
