The week in pictures, March 14 - March 20
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_AP20079518365911.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A surgical mask is placed on The "Fearless Girl" statue outside the New York Stock Exchange, in New York Cty, March 19, 2020.AP Photo/Kevin Hagenhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/01_AP20079518365911.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_RTS36KUB.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in the colors of the countries that are affected by the coronavirus outbreak in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2020.REUTERS/Sergio Moraeshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/02_RTS36KUB.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_AP20078455212492.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen at sunrise in Washington, March 18, 2020.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/03_AP20078455212492.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_AP20078003678844.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets behind the FAA Control Tower at Midway International Airport in Chicago, March 17, 2020.AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogasthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/04_AP20078003678844.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_IMG_20200315_225631_563.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The skyline of midtown Manhattan glows in gold as the sun sets in New York City, March 15, 2020.FOX News/Gary Hershornhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/05_IMG_20200315_225631_563.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_AP20077092749012.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man stands in front of the skyline from Bernal Heights Hill in San Francisco, March 16, 2020.AP Photo/Jeff Chiuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/06_AP20077092749012.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_AP20078511712334.jpg?ve=1&tl=1With the Washington Monument in the background, people run by cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, in Washington, March 18, 2020.AP Photo/Andrew Harnikhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/07_AP20078511712334.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_AP20076611221765.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People play soccer at the Mediterranean Sea beachfront, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 16, 2020.AP Photo/Oded Baliltyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/08_AP20076611221765.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_AP20076001302984.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders greet one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Washington, March 15, 2020.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/09_AP20076001302984.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_AP20076738043734.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Reporters raise their hands to ask President Donald Trump questions during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, in Washington, March 16, 2020.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/10_AP20076738043734.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_AP20078403353932.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A police officer walks in the empty Trocadero square, in Paris, March 18, 2020.AP Photo/Thibault Camushttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/11_AP20078403353932.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_RTS36L0W.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An empty Times Square is seen following the outbreak of coronavirus in New York City, March 18, 2020.REUTERS/Jeenah Moonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/12_RTS36L0W.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/13_AP20079303675815.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man wearing a face mask walks down the stairs at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea, March 19, 2020.AP Photo/Lee Jin-manhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/13_AP20079303675815.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20075682464651.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man wears a mask during a rally supporting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Copacabana beach, Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2020.AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20075682464651.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20078570553055.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A vehicle approaches the only open lane at the United States border crossing in Lacolle, Quebec, March 18, 2020.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/14_AP20078570553055.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/15_AP20077767385861.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A police officer speaks to a car driver in Paris, March 17, 2020.AP Photo/Christophe Enahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/15_AP20077767385861.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/16_AP20079596239325.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A person is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 in Houston, March 19, 2020.AP Photo/David J. Philliphttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/16_AP20079596239325.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/17_AP20076508987890.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Undertakers carry a coffin out of a hearse at Bergamo's cemetery in northern Italy, March 16, 2020.Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/17_AP20076508987890.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/18_AP20078597904714.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Visitors enjoy Clearwater Beach in Clearwater Beach, Florida, March 18, 2020.AP Photo/Chris O'Mearahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/03/918/516/18_AP20078597904714.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
