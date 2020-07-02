The week in pictures, June 27 - July 3
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/01_IMG_20200629_190753_131.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A rainbow passes through the Empire State Building during a storm in New York City, June 29, 2020.Gary Hershorn/ FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/01_IMG_20200629_190753_131.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/02_AP20181361019728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A giraffe pokes its head out from its enclosure at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling, Scotland, June 29, 2020.Andrew Milligan/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/02_AP20181361019728.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/03_IMG_8181_moon01_06282020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The moon rises behind a street lamp in Weehawken, New Jersey, June 28, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/03_IMG_8181_moon01_06282020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/04_AP20182376680604.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Palestinian shepherd herds his flock next to the West Bank Jewish Settlement of Tomer in the Jordan Valley, June 30, 2020.AP Photo/Oded Baliltyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/04_AP20182376680604.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/05_AP20184191853070.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People walk past a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo, July 2, 2020.AP Photo/Eugene Hoshikohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/05_AP20184191853070.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/06_IMG_8153_rainbow02_06282920.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A double rainbow forms in the sky over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center during weekend Pride celebrations in New York City, June 28, 2020Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/06_IMG_8153_rainbow02_06282920.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/07_H2_1313_fw05_06302020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Fireworks explode over lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center on the second of six nights of the Macy's 4th of July fireworks shows in New York City, June 30, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/07_H2_1313_fw05_06302020.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/08_AP20182377002773.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Camels walk near the West Bank village of Al Fasayil, in the Jordan Valley, June 30, 2020.AP Photo/Oded Baliltyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/08_AP20182377002773.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/09_AP20184591890970.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump swings a baseball bat during the Spirit of America Showcase at the White House in Washington, July 2, 2020AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/09_AP20184591890970.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/10_AP20183327274896.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russian President Vladimir Putin shows his passport to a member of an election commission as he arrives to take part in voting at a polling station in Moscow, Russia, July 1, 2020.Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/10_AP20183327274896.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/11_AP20183236434669.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A student sits at her partitioned desk in a classroom at the Samkhok School in Pathum Thani, Thailand, July 1, 2020.AP Photo/Sakchai Lalithttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/11_AP20183236434669.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/12_AP20183421261985.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Prince Charles looks at a Gloucestershire Old Spot pig with her piglets during a visit to Cotswold Farm Park in Guiting Power, England, July 1, 2020.AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworthhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/12_AP20183421261985.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/13_AP20181568032291.jpg?ve=1&tl=1German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the German government's guest house Meseberg Castle in Gransee Germany, June 29, 2020.Hayoung Jeon, Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/13_AP20181568032291.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/14_AP20183816382425.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol honor guard carefully folds the retired Mississippi state flag after it was raised over the Capitol grounds one final time in Jackson, Mississippi, July 1, 2020.AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/14_AP20183816382425.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/15_AP20183375280935.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters against the new national security law gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, July. 1, 2020.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/15_AP20183375280935.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/16_AP20183730448709.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Work crews work to remove the statue of confederate general Stonewall Jackson in Richmond, Virginia, July 1, 2020.AP Photo/Steve Helberhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/16_AP20183730448709.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/17_AP20181442080455.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Youths swim to cool themselves off as the temperature soars in Peshawar, Pakistan, June 29, 2020.AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjadhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/17_AP20181442080455.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/18_AP20183669120921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his third goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich City in London, July 1, 2020.Richard Heathcote/Pool via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/18_AP20183669120921.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 17