The week in pictures, June 22 - June 28
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_IMG_0726_sunset04_06272019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets on the Empire State Building and skyscrapers of Hudson Yards in New York City, June 27, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_IMG_0726_sunset04_06272019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_P19178254226952.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A man runs on a path as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, June 27, 2019.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_P19178254226952.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_AP19177662252646.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People cool off at an urban beach at the Madrid Rio Park in Madrid, June. 26, 2019.AP Photo/Manu Fernandezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_AP19177662252646.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_AP19171542645988.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A squirrel is stuck in a manhole cover in Dortmund, Germany, June 22, 2019.Feuerwehr Dortmund/dpa via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_AP19171542645988.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_AP19176297344430.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Photographers capture the launch and rocket boosters landing of a SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, June 25, 2019.AP Photo/John Raouxhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_AP19176297344430.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_48124299366_775360648b_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft lands with Expedition 59 crew members Anne McClain of NASA, David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, and Oleg Kononenko of Roscosmos, in Kazakhstan, June 25, 2019.NASA/Bill Ingallshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_48124299366_775360648b_o.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_AP19179041439367.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Democratic presidential candidates from left, former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, entrepreneur Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Vice-President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Kristen Gillibrand, former Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Eric Swalwell wave as they enter the stage for the second night of the Democratic primary debate in Miami, June 27, 2019.AP Photo/Brynn Andersonhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_AP19179041439367.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_AP19179227751791.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump gestures as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for talks during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019.Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_AP19179227751791.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/09_AP19179323970215.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A cloud of dust rises as the remaining spans of the Morandi bridge are demolished in a planned explosion, in Genoa, Italy, June 28, 2019.AP Photo/Antonio Calannihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/09_AP19179323970215.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/10_AP19173171387924.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger covers teammate Matt Beaty in talcum powder after Beaty's walk-off two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies in Los Angeles, June 21, 2019.AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchezhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/10_AP19173171387924.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/11_AP19173672415695.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A swamp soccer player kicks a penalty shot during a swamp soccer tournament in Pogy village, near St. Petersburg, Russia, June 22, 2019.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/11_AP19173672415695.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/12_AP19176624675190.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Migrants catch a ride on a freight train on their way north, in Salto del Agua, Chiapas state, Mexico, June 25, 2019.AP Photo/Marco Ugartehttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/12_AP19176624675190.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/13_IMG_0144_wallenda04_06232019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Nik Wallenda walks past the Marriott Marquis Hotel on a high wire above Times Square in New York City, June 23, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/13_IMG_0144_wallenda04_06232019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/14_AP19174637071092.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Pope Francis holds up a monstrance containing a Holy Host as he presides over a ceremony for the Feast of Corpus Christi, in Rome's Casal Bertone neighborhood, June 23, 2019.AP Photo/Andrew Medichinihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/14_AP19174637071092.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/15_AP19174844498582.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People watch fireworks and a brig with scarlet sails floating on the Neva River during the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 24, 2019.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/15_AP19174844498582.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/16_AP19177534469819.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Youngsters cool off at the Trocadero public fountain in Paris, June 26, 2019.AP Photo/Francisco Secohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/16_AP19177534469819.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/17_AP19177219279550.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People enjoy the evening on Lake Walensee in Walenstadt, Switzerland, June 25, 2019.Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/17_AP19177219279550.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/18_GettyImages-1158780408.jpg?ve=1&tl=1England players celebrate after Lucy Bronze of England scored her team's third goal during their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarter-final match against Norway in Le Havre, France June 27, 2019.Catherine Ivill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/18_GettyImages-1158780408.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
