The week in pictures, June 20 - June 26
Here's a selection of the most amazing images captured around the world in the past seven days. Enjoy!
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/01_AP20175405140040.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Switzerland's and Australian acrobatic artist Ramon Kathriner performs on a 'Wheel of Death' with the Swiss Alps in the background during the Glacier 3000 Air Show in the village Les Diablerets, Switzerland, June 23, 2020.Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/01_AP20175405140040.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/02_AP20174855927116.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People maintain social distance as they ride a roller coaster at the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri, June 22, 2020.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/02_AP20174855927116.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/03_AP20176347112273.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Russian sailors march toward Red Square during the Victory Day military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2020.Mikhail Voskresenskiy, Host Photo Agency via Ahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/03_AP20176347112273.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/04_AP20176584199745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1People are seen on the beach on the hottest day of the year, after an easing of social restrictions due to coronavirus, in Bournemouth, England, June 24, 2020.Andrew Matthews/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/04_AP20176584199745.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/05_AP20172674551915.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A young man somersaults on Arpoador Beach, amid the new coronavirus pandemic in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 20, 2020.AP Photo/Leo Correahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/05_AP20172674551915.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/06_AP20173358385641.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A crow flies as the sun forms crescent during a solar eclipse in Kathmandu, Nepal, June 21, 2020.AP Photo/Niranjan Shresthahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/06_AP20173358385641.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/07_AP20177070379475.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Police officers wearing masks walk at dusk under a cloud of Sahara dust hanging in the air in Havana Cuba, June 24, 2020.AP Photo/Ramon Espinosahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/07_AP20177070379475.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/08_IMG_20200622_222353_560.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The setting sun is reflected through the glass roof of the Oculus transit hub at One World Trade Center in New York City, June 22, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/08_IMG_20200622_222353_560.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/09_AP20174527248253.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bolt of lightning strikes during an early morning storm in Mexico City, June 22, 2020.AP Photo/Marco Ugarthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/09_AP20174527248253.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/10_AP20173325523187.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A solar eclipse is seen through Astro Solar glass in Chiayi City, Taiwan, June 21, 2020.AP Photo/Chiang Ying-yinghttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/10_AP20173325523187.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/11_AP20173023367792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump arrives on stage to speak at a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, June 20, 2020.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/11_AP20173023367792.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/12_AP20172317357280.jpg?ve=1&tl=1An Indian Air Force cadet watches Surya Kiran aerobatic team perform during a graduation parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, India, June 20, 2020.AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/12_AP20172317357280.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/13_AP20177393585681.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A bear cub cools off in a pond in its enclosure at Skansen open-air museum and zoo in Stockholm, Sweden, June 25, 2020.Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/13_AP20177393585681.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/14_AP20172857018531.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Tiz the Law ridden by jockey Manny Franco crosses the finish line in front of an empty grandstand to win the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes horse race in Elmont, New York, June 20, 2020.AP Photo/Seth Wenighttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/14_AP20172857018531.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/15AP20173640208906.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Isaiah Bowen takes a shot as his dad, Garth Bowen, looks on at a basketball hoop in front of the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, June 21, 2020.AP Photo/Steve Helberhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/15AP20173640208906.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/16_GettyImages-1221966904.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters attempt to pull down the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, June 22, 2020.Drew Angerer/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/16_GettyImages-1221966904.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/17_IMG_20200624_214844_815.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A crescent moon sets in the sky behind the roof of the Oculus transit hub in New York City, June 24, 2020.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/17_IMG_20200624_214844_815.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/18_AP20173389974362.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A woman runs on a road as the sun rises in Frankfurt, Germany, June 21, 2020.AP Photo/Michael Probsthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/06/918/516/18_AP20173389974362.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
