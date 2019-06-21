The week in pictures, June 15 - June 21
Take a look at and enjoy some of the most evocative, momentous images captured around the world in the past seven days.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_AP19168578118220.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Sled dogs make their way with their paws in melted ice water in northwest Greenland, June 15, 2019.Danmarks Meteorologiske Institut/Steffen M. Olsen via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/01_AP19168578118220.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_AP19166408681357.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Swimmers practice as the installation 'Museum of the Moon', a seven meters diameter reproduction of the moon by British artist Luke Jerramche, is suspended above the Cozzi swimming pool in Milan, Italy, June 15, 2019.AP Photo/Luca Brunohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/02_AP19166408681357.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_AP19170178225540.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The sun sets behind a tattered windmill near Tappen, North Dakota, June 18, 2019.AP Photo/Charlie Riedelhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/03_AP19170178225540.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_NASA-mars.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A new impact crater that has appeared on the surface of Mars, formed at most between September 2016 and February 2019 is seen in a photo released by NASA, June 18, 2019.Nahúm Méndez Chazarra, NASA / JPL / University of Arizonahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/04_NASA-mars.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_AP19168793204122.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard holds up his MVP trophy during the team's NBA basketball championship parade in Toronto, June 17, 2019.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/05_AP19168793204122.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_AP19167438189181.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Protesters march in the streets against an extradition bill in Hong Kong, June 16, 2019.AP Photo/Vincent Yuhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/06_AP19167438189181.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_AP19170042816053.jpg?ve=1&tl=1President Donald Trump speaks during his re-election kickoff rally in Orlando, June 18, 2019.AP Photo/Evan Vuccihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/07_AP19170042816053.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_AP19170472415835.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Former White House communications director Hope Hicks arrives for a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, June 19, 2019.AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivaishttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/08_AP19170472415835.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/09_AP19169464726000.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge looks out from a carriage on her way to Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, June 18, 2019.Steve Parsons/PA via APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/09_AP19169464726000.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/10_AP19166326213984.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Women in traditional costume wait to perform during the Arts Festival in Bali, Indonesia, June 15, 2019.AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawatihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/10_AP19166326213984.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/11_AP19168085831540.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Gary Woodland posses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open Golf Championship in Pebble Beach, California, June 16, 2019.AP Photo/Carolyn Kasterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/11_AP19168085831540.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/12_AP19171734017950.jpg?ve=1&tl=1United States Megan Rapinoe celebrates after teammate Tobin Heath scored her side's second goal during their Women's World Cup soccer match against Sweden in Le Havre, France, June 20, 2019.AP Photo/Christophe Enahttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/12_AP19171734017950.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/13_AP19170421573209.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Racegoers arrive on the second day of the annual Royal Ascot horse race meeting in Ascot, England, June 19, 2019.AP Photo/Alastair Granthttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/13_AP19170421573209.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/14_RTS2I9AQ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit leads the first mass in a side chapel two months to the day after a devastating fire engulfed the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, June 15, 2019.REUTERS/Karine Perrethttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/14_RTS2I9AQ.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/15_AP19168399755239.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A brig with scarlet sails travels through the Dvortsovy Palace drawbridge rising above the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Scarlet Sails festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 17, 2019.AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetskyhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/15_AP19168399755239.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/16_IMG_9017_fog04_06202019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A layer of fog lifts above the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City, June 20, 2019.Gary Hershorn/FOX Newshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/16_IMG_9017_fog04_06202019.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/17_AP19169509941608.jpg?ve=1&tl=1The Fouga Magister performs a demonstration flight at Paris Air Show, in Le Bourget, France, June 18, 2019.AP Photo/ Francois Morihttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/17_AP19169509941608.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/18_RTS2INLN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1A stray polar bear is seen on a garbage dump at the industrial city of Norilsk, Russia, June 18, 2019.REUTERS/Yuri Chvanovhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2019/06/918/516/18_RTS2INLN.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
